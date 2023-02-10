Who are the new Ireland squad faces as World Cup competition heats up?

TWO NAMES IN particular caught the eye from Vera Pauw’s first squad of 2023: Aoife Mannion and Marissa Sheva.

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager this morning named a 26-strong squad for next week’s training camp in Spain.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Vera Pauw speaking at her squad announcement press conference. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The Girls In Green ramp up preparations for their first-ever World Cup with a 10-day camp in Marbella, which concludes with an international friendly against China PR on 22 February. They’ll also play Germany behind closed doors next Friday.

Pauw has spoken openly about considering new Irish-eligible players to increase squad depth over the last few months, and Mannion and Sheva now earn their first call-ups.

“Of course its difficult decisions but we explained in the November camp that we need all our moments to have the best squad in Australia,” said Pauw.

“Some players are disappointed, but everybody understands what we are facing. We will not put players in the squad unless they’re better than what we have.”

Niamh Fahey (calf), Chloe Mustaki (groin), Leanne Kiernan (ankle), Savannah McCarthy, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill (all ACL) have all been ruled out, while there were recalls for midfield duo Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn, as they return to full fitness, and US-based attacker Heather Payne who was unavailable last time out.

Naoisha McAloon and Claire Walsh — two less recognisable faces — are also back in contention as competition heats up for seats on the plane to Australia this summer.

Here’s a closer look at the newer additions and standout returnees:

Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

PA Aoife Mannion. PA

It’s no surprise to see Mannion called up. The Manchester United defender and former England international had been name-checked by Vera Pauw, and is an interesting inclusion.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old is currently on the comeback trail from a second cruciate ligament knee injury.

“She was on our radar before she ruptured her ACL,” said Pauw.

“I have spoken to her coach and he’s very happy that we invited her because she’s ready to get back to her old self. He can’t offer her competitive games so there’s very good co-operation with Manchester United. This is the only moment that we can decide whether we go ahead with her or not.”

Mannion represented England from U15 to U23 level and received two senior Lionesses call-ups, but did not feature under Phil Neville. She has roots in Mayo (mother) and Galway (father), and has received Fifa international clearance.

The Solihull native was a classmate of Jack Grealish’s at St Peter’s School, and also played Gaelic football in Birmingham as a youngster. She was previously on the books of Birmingham, Aston Villa and Manchester City before joining United in 2021.

Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

Washington Spirit. Marissa Sheva. Washington Spirit.

Sheva was more of a left-field inclusion, an unknown quantity of sorts. The US-born forward currently plays for Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL]. Sheva originally joined Spirit in June 2022 as a short-term Covid-19 replacement, and she re-signed on a new one-year contract before Christmas.

The Pennsylvania native has qualifies for Ireland through her grandparents, with connections to Tyrone and Donegal. (Grandmother).

“Marissa Sheva came on the radar because she was already trying for three years to get her Irish passport and her whole heart is with Ireland,” Pauw said.

“We were a bit surprised because usually it’s the other way around and we go to them. We could help her get the passport in that final phase. She’s over the moon because her family is from here and this is a dream come true. We had only seen her on video.

“Marissa did not need Fifa clearance as she only wants to play for Ireland. She was only in [a US] training camp the once.”

Previously, Sheva played four seasons at Penn State and represented Deportivo Alavés Gloriosas in Spain’s Primera División and Utah Royals FC in the NWSL. She also did athletics at a high level in college, particularly excelling at the 3,000m steeplechase.

Sheva plays alongside recently-drafted former Ireland underage international Nicole Douglas, and rising US star Trinity Rodman — daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis — at Washington Spirit.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC)

Alamy Stock Photo Naoisha McAloon. Alamy Stock Photo

McAloon earned her first senior call-up last summer, included in Pauw’s squad for the World Cup qualifier win away to Georgia and lead-up friendly against the Philippines.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper remains uncapped and hasn’t been involved since then, but has impressed for Durham in the Championship. McAloon made the move from Peamount United in January 2022, the Dubliner excelling and establishing herself as the North Easterner’s number one.

Courtney Brosnan is unquestionably that for Ireland, with fellow Women’s Super League duo Grace Moloney and Megan Walsh also among the ‘keepers, as expected.

Claire Walsh (Glasgow City)

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Claire Walsh. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Walsh, like McAloon, returns to the squad after an impressive spell at club level. The Glasgow City defender is included for the first time since last April’s monumental draw in Sweden. A native of Wicklow and a talented Gaelic footballer, Walsh has four senior caps to her name.

Before signing for Glasgow in July 2021, the 28-year-old centre-half represented Peamount and UCD Waves in the Women’s National League, while she also played for Central Connecticut State University in the US collegiate system.

Walsh and Mannion join the ultra-competitive defensive ranks: Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell are regular fixtures, but Niamh Fahey’s injury absence may present opportunity for others.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).