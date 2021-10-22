Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 23 October 2021
Advertisement

Verstappen blasts 'stupid idiot' Hamilton

Road rage bubbled as the track temperature rose in the second practice session for United States Grand Prix.

By AFP Friday 22 Oct 2021, 11:54 PM
14 minutes ago 361 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5582601
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Lewis Hamilton (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ROAD RAGE bubbled as the track temperature rose in the second practice session for United States Grand Prix on Friday as Max Verstappen called title rival Lewis Hamilton a “stupid idiot”.

World champion Hamilton angered Verstappen by pushing past on the inside of the Red Bull when the Dutchman was lining up a flying lap.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points in the title race.

After the Mercedes almost pushed Verstappen off the track, the Dutchman gave way, lifting his right hand off the wheel to make a gesture with his middle finger at the rear end of Hamilton’s car.

Verstappen complained on team radio that Hamilton was a “stupid idiot” and never seemed to recover his poise, ending the session eighth fastest.

His team principal Christian Horner was calmer.

“They were obviously queing up to start the lap and Lewis decided just to jump Max there,” Horner told UK Sky TV from the pit lane.

“They have an unwritten rule in sessions like this that they take their turns and Max was pointing out that he was first in the queue.”

Verstappen never found a gap in traffic to make another attempt.

“Why do we always go in traffic. Jesus,” was part of a later radio message that also contained several swear words.

He was not the only angry driver.

Nikita Mazepin was almost sideswiped by a driver exiting the pits.

“What was that man? Just avoided a crash,” said the Russian. “Man it’s impossible to get a lap on this track.”

After the session, with his helmet off but his mask on, Verstappen was more guarded.

“Just a mess with the traffic,” he said before addressing the Hamilton incident in a bewildered tone.

“We’re all lining up to go for our laps so I don’t really understand what happened there.”

Yet the afternoon was not a total loss for his team, which had been badly outpaced by Mercedes in the morning.

Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez was fastest with a time of 1min 34.946sec.

Lando Norris of McLaren was second 0.257sec behind.

Hamilton who had what would have been the fastest time of the session scrubbed out because he crossed the white track limits line on trun 19, was third 0.364, 0.50sec ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren, Lance Stroll in an Aston Martin and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were the next three fastest, ahead of Verstappen.

“It was a good day,” said Perez. “Obviously it’s going to be very tight trying to put it all together and find those couple of tenths that would put us in the mix for pole tomorrow.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

- ‘Hands sticking to wheel’ -

Perez said the real problem was not the heat, which reached the mid-80s Fahrenheit.

“Very humid as well,” said the Mexican. “My hands are sticking to the wheel a lot.”

Mercedes dominated in the morning and Hamilton said changes the team made between sessions had not worked.

“We lost some ground or they gained some ground,” he said. “It’s been a good day but work to do.”

Bottas faces a grid penalty on Sunday after Mercedes changed his engine for the fifth time this season.

After Hamilton took an ultimately costly 10-place grid penalty for an engine change before the Turkish Grand Prix, Bottas and two other drivers with Mercedes power units, George Russell of Williams and Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, are taking penalties in Austin.

Drivers are allowed three engines a season, after that they are hit with decreasing penalties.

Bottas drops five grid places for his sixth engine. Russell and Vettel will drop to the back of the grid after each switched to their fourth power unit of the season.

“Unfortunately since mid-year we have had some reliability issues that keep coming back,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky.

“Penalties are not nice because it’s such a tight battle.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie