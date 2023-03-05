Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Race winner Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy.
Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in his Mercedes having started in seventh.
13 minutes ago

WORLD CHAMPION Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday with Sergio Perez completing a Red Bull one-two.

Former two-time champion Fernando Alonso came home in third place in a memorable performance in his Aston Martin.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who won the race last year, was forced out with engine failure on the 41st lap when he was running in third place with teammate Carlos Sainz going on to take fourth place.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth in his Mercedes having started in seventh.

Lance Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, George Russell of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas in an Alfa Romeo, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon behind the wheel of a Williams rounded out the top 10.

