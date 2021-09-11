Membership : Access or Sign Up
Veteran Brazil defender embroiled in row over unpaid wages

Sao Paulo have parted company with Dani Alves as a result of the dispute.

By AFP Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 1:14 PM
Dani Alves of Brazil (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRAZILIAN SIDE Sao Paulo have parted company with Dani Alves after the veteran defender skipped training on Friday in protest over unpaid wages.

“We have made the decision and we have informed (manager) Hernan Crespo, that Daniel Alves will no longer be part of the team,” the side’s sporting director Carlos Belmonte announced on Twitter.

“Sao Paulo is bigger than one man,” he insisted.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain player’s advisers told the club his training boycott would continue until his outstanding salary was paid, Belmonte revealed.

According to reports in the local press Alves, 38, is owed 11 million reais (almost €1.8 million).

Sao Paulo recognises the debt and last week tabled an offer which was rejected, Belmonte added.

Relations between the side and Alves soured when he left for the Olympic Games where he captained Brazil to the gold medal for his 43rd title.

The most decorated player in history joined Sao Paulo in 2019 on a three-year contract.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

