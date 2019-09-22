This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vettel ends long wait for victory with Singapore triumph

The German pipped Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc to victory in Singapore.

By AFP Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 3:31 PM
Vettel claimed victory on Sunday.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

FERRARI’S SEBASTIAN VETTEL ended his year-long drought without a win at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, mastering a hazy circuit to claim a record fifth triumph in the city-state.

The German was chased home by Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who started on pole but lost the lead to the four-time world champion after making his pit stop, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished third.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished fourth for Mercedes but extended his advantage over teammate Valtteri Bottas to 65 points with six races remaining after the Finn finished in fifth.

