Goals and trophies only a small part of Vialli's lasting legacy at Chelsea

THERE ARE TWO clear images that stand out from my first trip to Stamford Bridge in 1999. Both are set in the cramped old home dressing room the day after a Champions League qualifier against Skonto Riga.

The first is the sight of Gianfranco Zola’s blood-splattered jersey hanging above the great man’s seat. The second is a notice board at the back of the room showcasing Gianluca Vialli’s pre-match notes which had yet to be cleared away. Luca’s message was simple: Be clever, be strong, be a fucking winning team.

It had worked. Chelsea won 3-0. Later that season they would claim a famous draw away to AC Milan and beat the Barcelona side of Rivaldo, Puyol and Figo 3-1 at the Bridge in a Champions League quarter-final.

It was a magical time to be a young fella supporting Chelsea. I had no connection to the club, knew nothing of their history and nothing of London, but had been captivated by this exotic, flamboyant football team in a league enjoying a European influx but still full of hard-nosed English players. In a world of Campbells, Fergusons and Wrights, how could you not be drawn towards Zola, Di Matteo, Poyet and Desailly?

This was Chelsea before they became a serial-winning European powerhouse. They were fun, a bit ramshackle, played good football and won the odd trophy. That my first Chelsea shirt had Casiraghi 10 on it goes some way to illustrating how hard it was to get your hands on the gear this side of the pond. Needs must.

Even in that dressing room, Vialli was the embodiment of European cool. He joined Chelsea in 1996 but it was 1998 before I really took notice. He was player/manager – pretty cool; Italian – very cool; and scored goals.

Alamy Stock Photo Vialli was one of Chelsea's most high-profile signings of the mid-90s. Alamy Stock Photo

Of course, he already had a golden career in Italian football behind him by the time he moved to London: two Serie A titles, four Copa Italias, had lifted the Champions League as captain, won one Uefa Cup and one Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup. His move from Sampdoria to Juventus in 1992 came with a world record fee of £12.5 million.

Vialli achieved all that and then, at 32, made a move which saw him become an iconic figure in a new league and new country. His arrival upped the ante in a new Chelsea era which had been kick-started by Hoddle and Gullit; a brilliantly fun period that eventually led to Roman Abramovich’s purchase of the club in the summer of 2003.

Few figures in the club’s history were so widely loved so quickly. Vialli’s first year in West London brought 11 goals and an FA Cup win – the club’s first major trophy since 1971 – his brace in the fourth round 4-2 defeat of Liverpool a season highlight.

In February of his second season, Vialli replaced Gullit as player/manager, becoming the first Italian to manage in the Premier League. Before his first game in charge, a League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal, he handed out glasses of champagne in the dressing room. A toast to a new era. Chelsea won 3-1.

Alamy Stock Photo Vialli took charge as player/manager in 1998. Alamy Stock Photo

That season his team went on to lift the League Cup and Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup – a success that at 33, saw him become the youngest ever manager to win a Uefa competition. He finished as Chelsea’s top-scorer with 19 in all competitions.

In the 1998/99 campaign Vialli led Chelsea to third-place in the league, just four points behind champions Manchester United in their highest finish for 29 years. The following season Chelsea competed in the Champions League for the first time, reaching the quarter-finals, and won a second FA Cup under the Italian.

The Charity Shield win over United that summer saw him land a fifth trophy with the club – making him Chelsea’s most successful manager at the time.

Then it all quickly unravelled in now familiar Chelsea fashion, Vialli sacked just five game into the new season.

Alamy Stock Photo Gianfranco Zola and Vialli after Chelsea won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1998. Alamy Stock Photo

The club had been transformed during his time in charge. In the six years before Vialli signed, Chelsea finished 11th in the table four times and 14th twice. They have only finished outside the top six once (10th, 2015/16) since he joined.

Vialli brought style and quality while helping turn Chelsea into a force that could attract top players. His last transfer window saw Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid’s Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink for £15m, equalling the British transfer record.

He left as a club legend and anyone who has visited the Bridge in the years since will be aware of his lasting impact.

His plaque is the first stop on the wall of club icons located behind the Shed End while at the opposite side of the ground, those seated in the Matthew Harding Stand will know the mural of a joyful Vialli celebrating one of his 40 goals for the club. My own personal favorites were always his second in the snow away at Tromso – think Brazil’s Ronaldo on ice – and his second in a hat-trick against Villa at the Bridge.

Alamy Stock Photo Vialli celebrates a goal with fellow Italian Roberto di Matteo. Alamy Stock Photo

Even considering the remarkable success that has come Chelsea’s way since the Vialli days, his status in West London has never diminished. Many players have taken on the Chelsea number nine shirt since, but only Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink has worn it with the same confidence. Only Jose Mourinho has delivered more trophies as manager.

But when Chelsea fans think of Vialli, they don’t think about the goals or the trophies. They think about how much fun that time was.

That’s why it was such a joy to watch him smiling on the sidelines alongside his great friend Roberto Mancini throughout Italy’s journey to winning Euro 2020, still as cool and colourful as ever four years on from first being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Alamy Stock Photo Vialli celebrates Italy's Euro 2020 final win against England. Alamy Stock Photo

The fact he had been sick for some time doesn’t soften the blow delivered by this morning’s news. One of the great powers of sport is how it can make you feel about people you never knew personally.

Born to a wealthy family, Vialli grew up in the grand surroundings of a castle in Cremona, Lombardy, so didn’t need the fame and fortunes offered by football to enjoy a life of privilege.

To have enriched so many lives across his 58 years is the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

