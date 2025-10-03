Arsenal break League of Ireland transfer record with €2 million signing of Victor Ozhianvuna

ARSENAL HAVE SET a new League of Ireland transfer record with the signing of Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers.

It’s understood the Premier League club have paid an upfront fee of more than €2 million and the overall package could could rise above €4m with potential add-ons, as well as a substantial sell-on clause.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Victor Ozhianvuna ❤️



We’ve reached an agreement for the 16-year-old forward to join the club from Shamrock Rovers in January 2027 👇 — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) October 3, 2025

The initial payment slightly surpasses the one St Patrick’s Athletic negotiated with Tottenham Hotspur for their star striker Mason Melia at the start of this season.

“This is a landmark transfer in Irish football and a template for the development of top young football talent in the country,” Rovers said in a statement. “All of this would not be possible without the commitment, talent and dedication of the many coaches who has passed through the Academy and those who are currently on its staff.”

Ozhianvuna is a versatile operator who can play on the left, the middle of the pitch or across the front. He only turned 16 in January and will remain at Tallaght Stadium until he turns 18, at which point he will begin a four-and-a half-year contract in north London.

The Republic of Ireland U17 international made his League of Ireland debut for Rovers at the start of this Premier Division campaign and also scored his first senior goal against Wexford in the FAI Cup during the summer.

16 y/o Victor Ozhianvuna shows superb technique to finish off a fine team move!



SHA 1-0 WEX pic.twitter.com/GBcoeal5jp — FAIreland (@FAIreland) July 18, 2025

Ozhianvuna has been monitored by the Gunners over the last two years and they stepped up their interest in recent months as it became clear concerted efforts were being made by European clubs to entice the teenager away from Rovers.

Brexit rules mean he could leave for the continent straight away but the player has instead opted to sign for Arsenal and will remain with Stephen Bradley’s side until January 2027.

The youngster met his new club’s academy manager Per Mertesacker on one of his visits to north London earlier this year.

Ozhianvuna joined Rovers’ academy as a six-year-old and along with senior Ireland international Gavin Bazunu is one of the most high profile success stories.