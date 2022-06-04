Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 4 June 2022
Advertisement

Victor Perez hits hole-in-one to lead European Open

Frenchman got off to a flying start at Green Eagle Golf Courses with a birdie on the first and hole-in-one on the second.

By AFP Saturday 4 Jun 2022, 7:43 PM
59 minutes ago 612 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783435
Victor Perez leads the European Open.
Image: PA
Victor Perez leads the European Open.
Victor Perez leads the European Open.
Image: PA

FRANCE’S VICTOR PEREZ hit a hole-in-one on Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the European Open in Hamburg as he bids for back-to-back wins.

Perez, winner of a play-off for the Dutch Open last Sunday, was two shots off England’s Jordan Smith overnight but got off to a flying start at Green Eagle Golf Courses with a birdie on the first and hole-in-one on the second.

The 29-year-old also hit two birdies and three bogeys in a round of 71 for a five-under-par total, to sit a stroke clear of Swede Joakim Lagergren and fellow Frenchman Julien Brun, who also carded 71s.

“It was a perfect six iron for me, a little draw against the left-to-right breeze,” Perez said.

“I birdied the first and was trying to hit a good shot, I was just trying to bounce it up, which it ended up doing. I didn’t see it, I just heard people clapping, so it was a great bonus.”

Lagergren fell behind with a double bogey on the 16th and dropped another shot on the last, with Brun losing out with a double bogey on the 18th.

A further shot back, Holland’s Wil Besseling and China’s Li Haotong are on three under. Overnight leader Smith’s 77 dropped him four shots off the pace.

Perez can claim a third career title on Sunday, while also securing one of the 10 places available in the US Open from the European Qualifying Series.

“(My confidence) is quite high I’d say,” he said. “I won last week, I’m in a great position this week.

“Last Sunday I was really nervous. I hadn’t been in that situation with the lead. I’m very happy with the experience from last week that I can draw on and I know what I need to do – it’s a matter of execution and doing it.”

Leading third round scores on Saturday in the DP World Tour European Open at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany (Par 72):

211 – Victor Perez (FRA) 69 71 71

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

212 – Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67 74 71, Julien Brun (FRA) 69 72 71

213 – Wil Besseling (NED) 68 75 70, Li Haotong (CHN) 67 75 71

214 – Justin Walters (RSA) 70 75 69

215 – Niklas Noergaard Moeller (DEN) 74 67 74, Daan Huizing (NED) 69 75 71, Richard Mansell (ENG) 72 71 72, Jordan Smith (ENG) 70 68 77

216 – Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75 72 69, John Catlin (USA) 71 73 72, Alexander Knappe (GER) 73 70 73, Jason Scrivener (AUS) 70 73 73, Edoardo Molinari (ITA) 74 72 70, Lukas Nemecz (AUT) 73 73 70

217 – Brandon Stone (RSA) 76 68 73, Johannes Veerman (USA) 72 71 74, Masahiro Kawamura (JPN) 74 69 74, Matti Schmid (GER) 70 75 72, Richard Sterne (RSA) 70 74 73

218 – Wu Ashun (CHN) 74 70 74, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 72 71 75, Kalle Samooja (FIN) 72 72 74, Matt Wallace (ENG) 74 74 70, Matthew Southgate (ENG) 73 72 73, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 69 73 76, Yannik Paul (GER) 74 71 73, Espen Kofstad (NOR) 75 71 72, Marcel Siem (GER) 71 72 75

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie