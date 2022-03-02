Belarusian tennis star Azarenka 'devastated' by violence against Ukraine

VICTORIA AZARENKA, A former world number one and two-time Grand Slam title winner, said on Wednesday she is “devastated” by the violence “against and in Ukraine” following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

Azarenka’s native country, authoritarian Belarus, is closely linked to Russia and has been used as a key staging ground for the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Azarenka, who was a gold medallist for Belarus at the 2012 Olympics, is one of the highest-profile athletes from her country to hit out at the conflict.

“I am devastated by the actions that have taken place over the last several days against and in Ukraine,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It is heartbreaking to see how many innocent people have been affected and continue to be affected by such violence.

“I have always seen and experienced Ukrainian and Belarusian people friendly and supportive of each other. It’s hard to witness the violent separation currently taking place.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

On Tuesday, the International Tennis Federation announced that Russia and Belarus would be suspended from the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions.

However, players can continue to compete at individual events.

– © AFP 2022