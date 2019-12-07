Vieira '300%' focused on Nice amid Arsenal links

PATRICK VIEIRA DISMISSED talk about the Arsenal vacancy as the Nice head coach insisted he is “300%” focused on the Ligue 1 side.

Former Arsenal captain Vieira has emerged as a candidate to replace Unai Emery, who was sacked by the struggling Premier League club last week.

But Vieira – a three-time Premier League champion with Arsenal – played down the speculation ahead of Nice’s Ligue 1 clash against Metz on Saturday.

“I don’t have any comments,” Vieira told reporters. “Sincerely. It’s a question I don’t have to answer.

“Sincerely, I am 100% focused on what I have to do here. And I think I have a lot of things to do here. And I don’t want to spread myself over anything.

“I am 300% focused on how I can try to find solutions to be more constant, to win more games. Find solutions to get the best of my players. I want to put my energy and my concentration only on that.”

Patrick Vieira has just revealed his squad to face FC Metz on Saturday (kick-off at 8pm).



Dante (suspended against Saint-Etienne) and Ounas (who returns following tightness in his thigh) mark their return.



Christophe Herelle and Andy Pelmard (ankle injuries) are unavailable. pic.twitter.com/7lrsVHaKiD — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) December 6, 2019 Source: OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 /Twitter

Nice are 14th in Ligue 1 this season, five points above the relegation play-off spot following just one win in four matches.

Vieira said: “I communicate a lot with Julien [Fournier, football director], with the president [Jean-Pierre Rivere] and with Mr. Ratcliffe [owner]. I have their support.

“We talk, we discuss. The goal is to find solutions, to improve. I have never felt the slightest doubt about their attitude to my work. It’s reassuring.”

