Dundalk's Vinnie Leonard to join Norwich this summer

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that teenage defender Vinnie Leonard will join English Championship club Norwich at the start of England’s summer transfer window.

Centre-back Leonard (17) will remain in the League of Ireland Premier Division with newly promoted Dundalk until mid-June, when his move to Norwich will go through subject to medical, international clearance and FA/EFL approval.

Leonard made his debut for Dundalk in February 2024 in the Leinster Senior Cup, and made his full league debut that October against Shamrock Rovers.

The Navan youngster played an important role in Dundalk’s promotion-winning campaign in 2025 and was named in the PFAI Team of the Year.

Norwich City have reached an agreement for Vinnie Leonard to join us from League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk in July 2026.



The move is subject to medical, international clearance and approval from The FA and EFL. — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) February 16, 2026

Ireland U18 international Leonard has made 41 first-team appearances for Dundalk across the League of Ireland Premier Division, the First Division and the FAI Cup.

He scored three goals and registered two assists in his 34 appearances in the second tier last season.