Dundalk teenager Vinnie Leonard. Tom Maher/INPHO
Talent

Dundalk's Vinnie Leonard to join Norwich this summer

The 17-year-old Meath man will remain with Dundalk until June.
4.37pm, 16 Feb 2026
4

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that teenage defender Vinnie Leonard will join English Championship club Norwich at the start of England’s summer transfer window.

Centre-back Leonard (17) will remain in the League of Ireland Premier Division with newly promoted Dundalk until mid-June, when his move to Norwich will go through subject to medical, international clearance and FA/EFL approval.

Leonard made his debut for Dundalk in February 2024 in the Leinster Senior Cup, and made his full league debut that October against Shamrock Rovers.

The Navan youngster played an important role in Dundalk’s promotion-winning campaign in 2025 and was named in the PFAI Team of the Year.

Ireland U18 international Leonard has made 41 first-team appearances for Dundalk across the League of Ireland Premier Division, the First Division and the FAI Cup.

He scored three goals and registered two assists in his 34 appearances in the second tier last season.

