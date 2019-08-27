'If we're going to go down that route of disrespecting the FAI Cup... I'm concerned about that'

DUNDALK BOSS VINNY Perth has urged the game’s decision makers to show respect towards the FAI Cup.

Speaking after seeing his side earn a convincing 3-0 win over UCD last night, Perth suggested the competition was in danger of being disrespected, with the possibility of the their upcoming game having to be postponed owing to Waterford’s participation in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Alan Reynolds’ side are due to face Hearts U21s on 6 September — while their FAI Cup quarter-final at home to the Lilywhites is scheduled to take place between 6-9 September.

The match could also be called off if two or more players are unavailable due to international call-ups, and this rule could come into play if Waterford duo Zack Elbouzedi and Michael O’Connor are included in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad, which is set to be named tomorrow. The Boys in Green’s Euro U21 games with Armenia and Sweden take place on 6 and 10 September.

We haven’t had any confirmation off the FAI in terms of the fixture,” he said. “We haven’t had any confirmation whether it’s on or off. Waterford are due to play on the Friday night in some Scottish competition. So they’re going to play against the [Hearts] 21 team.

“If we’re going to go down that route of disrespecting the FAI Cup — it’s the FAI’s, whoever owns the league, it’s the FAI Cup — I’m concerned about that from a league point of view and moving games to suit that. I just want that game to protected as much as we can. We’ll turn up when we’re due to turn up, whenever Waterford or the FAI decide the date for that, we’ll be ready.”

Speaking more generally about the tie, Perth said his side had been given a tough run this season in both cup competitions.

“You’d be [happier playing] at home. If we’re going to do anything this year, we’re going to do it the hard way, with all the injuries we’ve had in the one position.

“Even the League Cup, we’ve got three Premier Division teams. In the FAI Cup, we’ve been away to Cobh in the middle of Europe, up in Derry, both four-hour trips and now we’re down in Waterford.

“But it is what it is, you can’t change it. So it’s fine. We’ll get on with it, we’ll move on. Waterford are someone we really respect. They’ll be a big threat and there’ll be a big crowd down there. I just hope the game is played at the right time.”

Additional reporting by Keith Wallace

