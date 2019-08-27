This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If we're going to go down that route of disrespecting the FAI Cup... I'm concerned about that'

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth hopes his side’s quarter-final tie with Waterford will be played ‘at the right time’.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 1:31 PM
54 minutes ago 1,365 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4783790
Vinny Perth (file pic).
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Vinny Perth (file pic).
Vinny Perth (file pic).
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DUNDALK BOSS VINNY Perth has urged the game’s decision makers to show respect towards the FAI Cup.

Speaking after seeing his side earn a convincing 3-0 win over UCD last night, Perth suggested the competition was in danger of being disrespected, with the possibility of the their upcoming game having to be postponed owing to Waterford’s participation in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

Alan Reynolds’ side are due to face Hearts U21s on 6 September — while their FAI Cup quarter-final at home to the Lilywhites is scheduled to take place between 6-9 September.

The match could also be called off if two or more players are unavailable due to international call-ups, and this rule could come into play if Waterford duo Zack Elbouzedi and Michael O’Connor are included in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21 squad, which is set to be named tomorrow. The Boys in Green’s Euro U21 games with Armenia and Sweden take place on 6 and 10 September.

We haven’t had any confirmation off the FAI in terms of the fixture,” he said. “We haven’t had any confirmation whether it’s on or off. Waterford are due to play on the Friday night in some Scottish competition. So they’re going to play against the [Hearts] 21 team.

“If we’re going to go down that route of disrespecting the FAI Cup — it’s the FAI’s, whoever owns the league, it’s the FAI Cup — I’m concerned about that from a league point of view and moving games to suit that. I just want that game to protected as much as we can. We’ll turn up when we’re due to turn up, whenever Waterford or the FAI decide the date for that, we’ll be ready.”

Speaking more generally about the tie, Perth said his side had been given a tough run this season in both cup competitions.

“You’d be [happier playing] at home. If we’re going to do anything this year, we’re going to do it the hard way, with all the injuries we’ve had in the one position.

“Even the League Cup, we’ve got three Premier Division teams. In the FAI Cup, we’ve been away to Cobh in the middle of Europe, up in Derry, both four-hour trips and now we’re down in Waterford.

“But it is what it is, you can’t change it. So it’s fine. We’ll get on with it, we’ll move on. Waterford are someone we really respect. They’ll be a big threat and there’ll be a big crowd down there. I just hope the game is played at the right time.”

Additional reporting by Keith Wallace

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie