Liverpool say Van Dijk's operation was a success but don't give return date

VIRGIL VAN DIJK has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month, according to Liverpool’s official website.

A club statement read: “The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully.

“Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.

“No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.”

.@VirgilvDijk has undergone successful surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month.



He'll now focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of our medical department 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that Fabinho will miss this weekend’s game against West Ham. “He’s got a little injury,” said Klopp. “He is out for the weekend and probably slightly longer.” Asked about the club’s current injury issues, Klopp said: “I realised long ago that life is a challenge. This is a challenge 100%. We will deal with the situation and make the best of it.”

Klopp also hinted that midfield duo, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, may be available for tomorrow’s West Ham game.

“Thiago obviously needs now a little bit of time to settle. Nobody can say exactly how long because nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken or stuff like this. He’s desperate to make the next steps. If he will be ready for tomorrow, we will see. Same with Naby, just a different kind of injury I would say.”

All of which gives West Ham a fighting chance of securing a result at Anfield - a ground where David Moyes has never won despite making 15 visits there in his career.

“They might look at it the same as us being without Michail Antonio but obviously you’d rather play Liverpool without Virgil van Dijk,” Moyes said. “But probably the biggest thing going up to play Liverpool is without supporters. Their support makes such a difference. With no crowd behind them hopefully that might make a difference as well.”