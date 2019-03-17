This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm not giving excuses. I should've handled it better' - Van Dijk relieved after Fulham blunder

The Netherlands international nearly cost his side two points at Craven Cottage.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,087 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4548121
The centre back's error led to Fulham's equaliser.
Image: Martin Rickett
The centre back's error led to Fulham's equaliser.
The centre back's error led to Fulham's equaliser.
Image: Martin Rickett

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER VIRGIL van Dijk admitted his relief after his error saw Fulham equalise in Liverpool’s eventual win on Sunday. 

Following a scuffed clearance from James Milner, Van Dijk attempted to head the ball back to goalkeeper Alisson but left it short – allowing Ryan Babel to slot it past the Brazil international.

That had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opening goal, but Milner scored an 81st-minute penalty to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory.

It was a rare mistake by Van Dijk, who has played a pivotal part in making the Reds’ defence the best in the Premier League this term. 

Speaking to Sky Sports , Van Dijk said: “We won the game. Mistakes happen in football and, obviously, a couple of things happen but it is what it is and we go again.

“I’m not giving excuses. I should have handled it better. It is what it is, they scored but we scored again so we won and we have the three points and we go home top of the league and we’re happy.”

The win pushed Liverpool two points ahead of Manchester City, who now have a game in hand after playing an FA Cup quarter-final tie this weekend, at the top of the Premier League.

Fulham v Liverpool - Premier League - Craven Cottage Former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel levelled proceedings before Milner's winning penalty. Source: EMPICS Sport

“We knew it was going to be a very tough game, especially second half,” Van Dijk continued. “We made it very difficult for ourselves. 

“We weren’t calm enough on the ball, we didn’t create too many options for each other.

“Obviously with my mistake it makes it even more exciting for them. But we have the three points and now we can focus on the national team.”

Van Dijk’s blushes were partially saved by 72nd-minute substitute Milner, who stopped Liverpool slipping up with his late penalty.

Milner said after the game: “It was me who put him [Van Dijk] in the mire to be fair. The gaffer said to come on and calm it down so the best thing to do is to slice it over the top and put Virgil under pressure.

“But luckily enough we got the result and did what we needed to do. What has gone before I feel is probably my fault. The goal is important and I put it away.

“But years of practice goes into penalties and in the game you’ve just got to go back to what you’ve been practicing and be calm and know what you’re going to do.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    James Rodríguez hat-trick sees Bayern recover after Champions League exit to Liverpool
    James Rodríguez hat-trick sees Bayern recover after Champions League exit to Liverpool
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie