This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We will never give up': Van Dijk not thinking about possible trophy-less season

The Merseysiders could finish the season without a trophy, but the Dutch defender said that was not something his team were thinking about.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 1,321 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4616152
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Image: Matthias Hangst
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk
Image: Matthias Hangst

VIRGIL VAN DIJK insisted Liverpool were not worried about potentially finishing the season without a trophy after their heavy defeat to Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were left on the verge of a Champions League semi-final defeat after suffering a 3-0 loss in the first leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Liverpool have enjoyed a great season, but they are also a point adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League with two games to go as their chances of winning a trophy in 2018-19 slip away.

But star defender Van Dijk said that was not yet a consideration at Liverpool, who make the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.

“We’re not going to think about that,” he told DAZN after the loss to Barca.

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Camp Nou Lionel Messi and van Dijk battle for the ball at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Source: Adam Davy

“We’re having a good season and we will try to win something and, if not, we keep working.

“We can be proud of ourselves, we’re playing against one of the best teams in the world and obviously in the league we’re playing also against one of the best teams in the world.

“We’re in both races and I think many, many teams would love to be in our position.”

Lionel Messi’s brace after Luis Suarez’s opener guided Barca to a strong win as Liverpool squandered numerous chances.

However, Van Dijk is retaining belief of an incredible turnaround in the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

“Anything is possible in football. We definitely believe. That’s how we are,” he said.

“We will never give up and we showed today that we can definitely create big chances against them, the only thing is we have to try and score them.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie