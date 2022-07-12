Membership : Access or Sign Up
Blow for holders as Dutch sensation Miedema tests positive for Covid at Euro 2022

Netherlands must play Portugal without the Arsenal striker tomorrow night.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 6:52 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
NETHERLANDS STAR STRIKER Vivianne Miedema has tested positive for Covid-19 at the 2022 European Championship finals in England.

The Arsenal ace will miss the reigning champions’ Group C clash with Portugal tomorrow night, as a result.

“Vivianne Miedema has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days,” a statement from the Dutch team reads.

“When she no longer has any symptoms and tests negative, she can rejoin the selection.”

The Women’s Super League and Netherlands’ all-time top goal-scorer, Miedema played the full game but did not get on the scoresheet in her side’s 1-1 opener with Sweden on Saturday.

After Portugal, Netherlands round off their group games against Switzerland on Sunday, with the quarter-finals kicking off next Wednesday.

A team-mate of Ireland captain Katie McCabe at Arsenal, Miedema’s absence is a major blow for the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old striker is a joy to watch, her movement beyond clever and her finishing top-class. And she has a quality supporting cast around her: Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Lieke Martens to name a few. 

Miedema is one of nine Covid cases at the tournament to date; the others being fellow Dutchwoman Jackie Groenen, England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, Germany’s Lea Schüller, Valentina Cernoia of Italy, Tuija Hyyrynen of Finland, and Austrian trio Laura Wienroither, Lisa Kolb and Kathi Naschenweng.

