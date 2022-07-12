Blow for holders as Dutch sensation Miedema tests positive for Covid at Euro 2022

NETHERLANDS STAR STRIKER Vivianne Miedema has tested positive for Covid-19 at the 2022 European Championship finals in England.

The Arsenal ace will miss the reigning champions’ Group C clash with Portugal tomorrow night, as a result.

“Vivianne Miedema has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days,” a statement from the Dutch team reads.

“When she no longer has any symptoms and tests negative, she can rejoin the selection.”

Vivianne Miedema is helaas positief getest op COVID-19 en gaat daarom de komende dagen in isolatie. Wanneer zij geen symptomen meer heeft en negatief test, kan zij weer aansluiten bij de selectie. pic.twitter.com/6on9g4ZfU1 — OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) July 12, 2022

The Women’s Super League and Netherlands’ all-time top goal-scorer, Miedema played the full game but did not get on the scoresheet in her side’s 1-1 opener with Sweden on Saturday.

After Portugal, Netherlands round off their group games against Switzerland on Sunday, with the quarter-finals kicking off next Wednesday.

A team-mate of Ireland captain Katie McCabe at Arsenal, Miedema’s absence is a major blow for the Netherlands.

The 25-year-old striker is a joy to watch, her movement beyond clever and her finishing top-class. And she has a quality supporting cast around her: Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Lieke Martens to name a few.

Miedema is one of nine Covid cases at the tournament to date; the others being fellow Dutchwoman Jackie Groenen, England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, Germany’s Lea Schüller, Valentina Cernoia of Italy, Tuija Hyyrynen of Finland, and Austrian trio Laura Wienroither, Lisa Kolb and Kathi Naschenweng.