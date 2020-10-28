BE PART OF THE TEAM

SA Rugby investigating player death during unsanctioned tournament

Vizicelo Zondani died after playing in an amateur tournament at the weekend.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 12:56 PM
File photo.
Image: Romain Perrocheau/INPHO
Image: Romain Perrocheau/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY today said they are probing the death of eastern Cape amateur player Vizicelo Zondani during an illegal tournament.

Amateurs can train under strict health protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic, but are barred from playing.

Zondani died after sustaining an unspecified serious injury last Saturday during a tournament near King William’s Town, 248 kilometres northeast of the regional hub, Port Elizabeth.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have happened, and our hearts go out to the family, friends and team-mates of Vizicelo,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“Unfortunately, this goes directly against our Covid-19 guidelines… all amateur rugby matches have been suspended for the year due to the pandemic and all our unions, clubs and other bodies know this.

“This tournament should never have taken place and we will launch a full investigation into the incident, as well as the tournament.” 

Competitive top-flight and under-21 rugby resumed in South Africa this month after being suspended in March due to the pandemic.

Amateurs, university students and schoolchildren are allowed to train, but not to play.

