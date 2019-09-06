This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roglic extends Vuelta lead as compatriot Pogacar takes 13th stage

Primoz Roglic was pipped to the finish line by Pogacar but has stretched his advantage in Spain.

By AFP Friday 6 Sep 2019, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 511 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4799271
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, left, celebrates after winning the 13th stage.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, left, celebrates after winning the 13th stage.
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, left, celebrates after winning the 13th stage.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos

SLOVENIAN TADEJ POGACAR mastered the mountainous Vuelta a Espana 13th stage on Friday with his compatriot Primoz Roglic consolidating his grip on the leader’s red jersey.

The stamina sapping 166.4-kilometre ride featuring seven climbs saw Pogacar attacking on the brutal final ‘hors categorie’ ascent to Los Machucos.

While the 20-year-old (riding for UAE Emirates) was the day’s winner, Roglic, who crossed the finish line in second, took a giant stride towards overall victory in Madrid on Sunday week.

He extended his lead over Alejandro Valverde at the top of the general classification to two minutes and 25 seconds.

Miguel Angel Lopez and Nairo Quintana, two other key challengers to win cycling’s third Grand Tour of the year, are now trailing by 3min 18sec and 3min 33sec respectively ahead of the 14th stage after being left in Roglic’s wake.

Pogacar is now third in the standings ahead of Lopez and Quintana at 3min 01sec.

The sprinters will be far more suited to Saturday’s 188km ride with an anticipated mass sprint finish in Oviedo.

The stage should allow Roglic and his main title rivals to draw breath ahead of a return to the mountains on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2019

