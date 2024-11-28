The ex-Canada international and 37-year-old superstar plotting to beat Ireland to Euros

WHEN WALES WON February’s international friendly against Ireland, manager-elect Rhian Wilkinson was watching on from the Tallaght Stadium stands.

Nine months later, the former Canada international has them two games away from a first major tournament.

Ireland stand in their way, targetting historic Euro 2025 qualification themselves.

Wilkinson would have been relatively pleased with what she saw in Dublin 24, with her now-assistant Jon Grey in interim charge.

Early goals from Jess Fishlock and Lily Woodham saw Wales win 2-0, and they were much the better side.

Fishlock needs little introduction as their superstar, while Elise Hughes — now sidelined with an ACL injury — was another huge threat on the night.

Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle, another player out with the dreaded knee injury, was a calm presence in midfield, as Hayley Ladd (Manchester United) and Gemma Evans (Liverpool) were solid at the back.

Ireland were understrength. Denise O’Sullivan was absent through injury, and their other star, Katie McCabe, limped off. Anna Patten was yet to declare, while Julie-Ann Russell hadn’t returned to the fold.

Playing a rare back four, they only began to get to grips with the Welsh when Louise Quinn — who misses tomorrow’s clash in Cardiff through injury — came off the bench at half time.

But ultimately in Eileen Gleeson’s first competitive home game, Ireland fell to their first defeat of her tenure, and their first in nine games overall.

Gleeson and her players have played down the relevance of that fixture through the build-up, repeatedly labelling this decisive play-off an ‘evenly-matched tie’.

“We’re a different team to what we were in February, Wales are also different,” the Irish head coach said today.

“You’re never the same team twice. And for us, it highlights to us the quality Wales have.”

Gleeson wouldn’t identify Wales’ strengths directly, instead saving it for tactical meetings, but referenced their organisation, mobility and key players.

Rhian Wilkinson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Fishlock is undoubtedly the lynchpin. The record goalscorer and caps holder is the Dragons’ biggest threat, but at 37, is in the twilight of her career.

The Seattle Reign star returned from injury to turn their play-off semi-final around and inspire them to victory against Slovakia, bringing her international tally to 46 goals in 156 appearances.

Her attacking contributions speak for themselves, but her movement and game intelligence are other crucial attributes.

“She’s a top player,” said Gleeson. “I mean she’s a really top player at club and international. She’s been a standout player for Wales of course.

“We’re hugely respectful, we know the quality that Jess has. To be still playing at 37 and playing every game mostly with Seattle in one of the best leagues in the world is testament to how professional she is and the quality she has. We’re well aware of her attributes.”

Denise O’Sullivan is well acquainted with the Cardiff native, regularly playing against her in the NWSL and indeed, previously alongside her at Glasgow City.

Ireland’s back three will be tasked with keeping her quiet. Quinn and Aoife Mannion are both ruled out, so Patten and Caitlin Hayes are nailed on to start, and one of Niamh Fahey, Jessie Stapleton or Megan Connolly is most likely to join them. Charlton Athletic’s Kayleigh Barton is another attacking threat who will require the full attention of the Irish defence.

Woodham and Angharad James are Wales’s other Seattle stars. James, or ‘Haz’, is a former team-mate of O’Sullivan’s at North Carolina and she spoke glowingly of her Irish counterpart and how she “put an arm around me” when she first arrived in America this afternoon.

Tomorrow, they will face off in midfield. O’Sullivan will hope to dictate play for Ireland but question marks remain over who will join her around the middle. Ruesha Littlejohn is the standout candidate but her fitness is a concern. The London City Lionesses player has made just one appearance off the bench this season as she manages Achilles issues.

Gaining a foothold in this area will be crucial for both sides in, what is expected to be, a tight, physical encounter. Ireland will try to nullify Welsh strengths in their 3-4-2-1 system, and look to the wide areas for joy.

Angharad James and Jess Fishlock. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While the Girls In Green tested their mettle against England, France and Sweden in the Group of Death, Wales started life under Wilkinson in the lower-tier League B.

They swatted aside Croatia (4-0 and 3-0) and Kosovo (6-0 and 2-0) en route to promotion, but were held to two draws by Ukraine (1-1 and 2-2).

A tricky play-off followed against Slovakia. They trailed 2-1 after the first leg, but Wilkinson and co. stressed “half time” and turned it on its head with a 2-0 win in the second. Fishlock was on target before Liverpool’s Ceri Holland proved to be the extra-time hero.

“Wales have had different experiences in League B and probably a tougher play-off experience,” as Gleeson pointed out, “so the title of favourites and the title of this, that and the other, it’s all going to come down to these two games.

“I think with Rhian, we see more development. Wales, like ourselves, have been progressing nicely.”

All soundings from the camp are they are ready for Ireland, and dreaming of reaching a first major tournament. What it would mean for Wilkinson after her nine-month Welsh whirlwind.

“It’s probably going to be one of the proudest moments of my career but equally I arrived in this role at the sprint end of a marathon,” the former Portland Thorns coach said this afternoon, with a special word for “one of the best assistants in the game” Grey.

“If I’m looking at these dreams… people on my staff who were here at the beginning, know these women and know their journey at the beginning, which I don’t because I wasn’t here.

“To achieve something special would be something I’d never forget.”