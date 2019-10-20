Moriarty's late try seals World Cup semi-final berth for Gatland's Wales

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 10:18 AM
9 minutes ago 1,033 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4859533

Wales 20

France 19

WALES HAVE BOOKED their place in a third World Cup semi-final with a tense one-point victory over France in Oita, with Sebastien Vahaamahina’s red card proving to be the game’s decisive moment.

France, 19-10 ahead at half-time, had second row Vahaamahina sent off for an elbow on 49 minutes but they clung to the lead until Ross Moriarty powered over for the vital try six minutes from the end.

wales-v-france-2019-rugby-world-cup-quarter-final-oita-stadium Moriarty powered over. Source: Ashley Western

Gatland’s side now advance to the last four, where they will face either Japan or South Africa.

More to follow…

