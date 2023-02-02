Advertisement
Wales' Halfpenny to miss Ireland Six Nations opener
Liam Williams has been called into starting line-up in his place.
FULL-BACK Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Halfpenny was due to win his 98th cap and make a first Wales start for 19 months, but assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said he had suffered a back spasm and would miss the game.

Experienced Cardiff back Liam Williams will replace Halfpenny in the number 15 shirt.

Williams missed Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series campaign this season because of injury, and has not started for his country since last summer’s South Africa tour.

