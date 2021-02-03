BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

Major blow for Wales as wing Adams sent home for breaching Covid protocols

The 25-year-old was the top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 6:18 PM
38 minutes ago 1,842 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5344356
Adams won't feature against Ireland this weekend.
Adams won't feature against Ireland this weekend.
Adams won't feature against Ireland this weekend.

WALES HAVE SUFFERED a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland after they confirmed that star wing Josh Adams has been sent home for a Covid-19 regulation breach.

Adams, who was the top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, has been suspended for the first two games of Wales’ Six Nations campaign.

“The full squad were released from camp on Saturday afternoon, and unfortunately on Sunday 31 January, Josh attended a gathering with his immediate family present,” reads a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union.

“The squad linked back up on Tuesday at the Vale Resort and the breach was immediately raised and acted upon.”

It’s a damaging blow for under-pressure Wales boss Wayne Pivac, who expressed his disappointment:

“We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures,” said Pivac.

“All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

“On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He was present at a small, immediate family gathering to celebrate a milestone with those close to him but that is against the rules and action had to be taken.”

Adams himself offered an apology for his actions:

“I would like to apologise unreservedly,” said Adams. “When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

“It was wrong to do this. I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologise to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake.”

Wales said they will now work with Adams “in relation to his integration back into camp following a further testing and re-education process.”

The latest round of Covid-19 testing results for the Wales squad all returned negative today.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie