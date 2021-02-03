Major blow for Wales as wing Adams sent home for breaching Covid protocols

WALES HAVE SUFFERED a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland after they confirmed that star wing Josh Adams has been sent home for a Covid-19 regulation breach.

Adams, who was the top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, has been suspended for the first two games of Wales’ Six Nations campaign.

“The full squad were released from camp on Saturday afternoon, and unfortunately on Sunday 31 January, Josh attended a gathering with his immediate family present,” reads a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union.

“The squad linked back up on Tuesday at the Vale Resort and the breach was immediately raised and acted upon.”

It’s a damaging blow for under-pressure Wales boss Wayne Pivac, who expressed his disappointment:

“We are extremely disappointed with the breach and have acted robustly and swiftly to take all appropriate measures,” said Pivac.

“All players and management have received detailed briefings and education regarding our protocols, and everyone has a responsibility to abide by the rules.

“On this occasion, Josh has made an error of judgement, he made a mistake and he has shown immediate remorse.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“He was present at a small, immediate family gathering to celebrate a milestone with those close to him but that is against the rules and action had to be taken.”

Adams himself offered an apology for his actions:

“I would like to apologise unreservedly,” said Adams. “When out of camp, at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone.

“It was wrong to do this. I’m aware that everyone needs to follow the rules and being in the public eye I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.

“I’d like to apologise to my teammates and to our supporters for my mistake.”

Wales said they will now work with Adams “in relation to his integration back into camp following a further testing and re-education process.”

The latest round of Covid-19 testing results for the Wales squad all returned negative today.