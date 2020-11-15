10 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s very much a case of two sides with very different fortunes at the moment.

Wales are unbeaten in nine competitive matches and could potentially win this Nations League group with a victory today.

For Ireland, meanwhile, it’s been just over a year since their last victory — a 3-1 friendly defeat of New Zealand.

Stephen Kenny’s side, who are battling relegation from the group, have just one goal from his six games in charge, a late Shane Duffy header in the 1-1 draw with Bulgaria at the start of September.

And unlike the visitors, Wales have secured a spot at the Euros next summer.

The Boys in Green will be hoping for a big improvement on Thursday’s 3-0 friendly loss to England, while the game is far from insignificant, with World Cup ranking points up for grabs, as explained in detail here.