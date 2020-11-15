Wales host Ireland, as Stephen Kenny’s side look to end a long winless run.
Some pre-match reading for you…
Confirmation of today’s teams…
STARTING XI | Wales v Ireland
James McClean, Kevin Long, Dara O'Shea, Jayson Molumby & Robbie Brady all start
James McClean, Kevin Long, Dara O'Shea, Jayson Molumby & Robbie Brady all start 👊
Jack Byrne, Ryan Manning & Jason Knight all named on the bench 💪
KO | 5pm
Jack Byrne, Ryan Manning & Jason Knight all named on the bench
KO | 5pm
Your Cymru XI to face Republic of Ireland today 😍#TogetherStronger | #WALIRL pic.twitter.com/99VXm2TuLh— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) November 15, 2020
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It’s very much a case of two sides with very different fortunes at the moment.
Wales are unbeaten in nine competitive matches and could potentially win this Nations League group with a victory today.
For Ireland, meanwhile, it’s been just over a year since their last victory — a 3-1 friendly defeat of New Zealand.
Stephen Kenny’s side, who are battling relegation from the group, have just one goal from his six games in charge, a late Shane Duffy header in the 1-1 draw with Bulgaria at the start of September.
And unlike the visitors, Wales have secured a spot at the Euros next summer.
The Boys in Green will be hoping for a big improvement on Thursday’s 3-0 friendly loss to England, while the game is far from insignificant, with World Cup ranking points up for grabs, as explained in detail here.
