Italy's Michela Sillari pictured during the Six Nations. Alamy Stock Photo
Wales finish Six Nations with wooden spoon again after 32-point defeat to Italy

Wales led at half-time but the Italians turned the screw in the second half.
2.52pm, 27 Apr 2025

ITALY THUMPED WALES 44-12 in Parma on Sunday to condemn the visitors to the wooden spoon for the second year running in the women’s Six Nations.

Wales led after the opening half thanks to tries by Kate Williams and Gwenllian Pyrs either side of Sofia Stefan’s effort.

But the Italians turned the screw in the second-half as Francesca Granzotto, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Minuzzi and Aura Muzzo all crossed for tries, with Michela Sillari kicking 14 points.

It was a first home win for Italy in two years and a record victory over Wales, who lost all five games for the first time in their history.

The Welsh women’s wooden spoon added to the men’s side also finishing bottom in their tournament completes a miserable 2025 Six Nations for Wales.

Italy finished fourth in the table, behind third-placed Ireland but above Scotland in fifth.

England survived a sparkling French comeback to win the women’s Six Nations rugby union decider 43-42 at Twickenham on Saturday.

– © AFP 2025

