Dublin: 7 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Blow for Gatland's Wales as Navidi ruled out of remainder of World Cup

The Cardiff Blues back row injured his hamstring in yesterday’s dramatic win over France.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Monday 21 Oct 2019, 11:26 AM
1 hour ago
WALES BACK ROW Josh Navidi has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup in Japan.

The 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in yesterday’s dramatic quarter-final win over France and will now miss this weekend’s semi-final against South Africa after it was confirmed his tournament is over.

josh-navidi-leaves-the-field-injured Navidi was forced off injured yesterday against France. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It’s a blow for Warren Gatland’s side ahead of their final-four clash with the Springboks, although they have strong cover for Navidi in the shape of Ross Moriarty, who scored off the bench against the French.

Missing out on the semi-final and a potential final will be tough to take for Navidi, who has become an important figure for Gatland’s team in this World Cup.

Gatland said Cardiff Blues back row Navidi will be replaced in Wales’ 31-man World Cup squad by another player but hasn’t yet revealed who the call-up will be.

The Welsh were missing key man Jonathan Davies in their quarter-final win over the French due to a knee injury but Gatland hopes to have the 31-year-old fit for Sunday’s meeting with the Boks. 

Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
