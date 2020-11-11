BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Changes kept to a minimum as Wales name team to face Ireland on Friday night

The Aviva Stadium hosts the Autumn Nations Cup opener.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 12:39 PM
55 minutes ago 2,039 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5263091
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and his team earlier this year.
Image: David Davies
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and his team earlier this year.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and his team earlier this year.
Image: David Davies

THE WALES TEAM to face Ireland in the opening game of the Autumn Nations Cup on Friday [KO 7pm, RTÉ / Channel 4] at the Aviva Stadium has been named.

Wayne Pivac has stuck to the original starting XV that was named to face Scotland, as Wales look to bounce back from that forgettable 14-10 Six Nations defeat.

Justin Tipuric was a late withdrawal for the that one, but he’s back in the starting lineup to face Ireland after recovering from tonsillitis. 

Uncapped fly-half Callum Sheedy is named in the matchday squad for the first time, meaning he’s in line for his Welsh debut from the bench where he joins the returning George North.

Meanwhile, Alun Wyn Jones extends his world Test record with cap number 150 and Tomas Francis hits the 50-mark.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell yesterday named a much-changed 23 for tomorrow night’s clash, with James Lowe handed a starting Test debut and Jacob Stockdale continuing at fullback. 

Ulster out-half Billy Burns is set for his debut off the bench, too.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

WALES (team to face Ireland)

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (91 Caps)
14. Liam Williams (Scarlets) (64 Caps)
13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets) (83 Caps)
12. Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (23 Caps)
11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Blues) (26 Caps)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) (85 Caps)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (55 Caps)
9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (55 Caps)

1. Rhys Carre (Cardiff Blues (10 Caps)
2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets) (15 Caps)
3. Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (49 Caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Wasps) (2 Caps)
5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (140 Caps) (CAPT)
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes (Cardiff Blues) (1 Cap)
7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (77 Caps)
8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath) (78 Caps)

Replacements

16. Elliot Dee (Dragons) (29 Caps)
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (26 Caps)
18. Samson Lee (Scarlets) (42 Caps)
19. Jake Ball (Scarlets) (46 Caps)
20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons) (23 Caps)
21. Lloyd Williams (Cardiff Blues) (28 Caps)
22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol) (*Uncapped)
23. George North (Ospreys) (96 Caps)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie