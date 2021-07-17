Wallabies overcome 5th-minute red card to seal series win over France

14-MAN AUSTRALIA edged France 33-30 to win a thrilling third Test and take the series 2-1 in Brisbane.

Australian out-half Noah Lolesio kicked a crucial penalty to put the Wallabies ahead with two minutes remaining.

The win came against the odds after the Wallabies lost winger Marika Koroibete to a controversial red card following a high tackle on French captain Anthony Jelonch in the fifth minute.

Australia won the first Test 23-21, with France claiming the second 28-26.

More to follow…