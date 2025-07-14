Are the Wallabies good enough to take down the Lions?

THE WALLABIES PUTTING Will Skelton and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii up for media alongside each other today in Brisbane was a good reminder of the starpower they still have.

Skelton is a big personality, the kind of fella you hate to play against because he chirps away all game, but also the kind of fella you’d love on your team.

“Usually when I’m talking, it’s trying to hide that I’m tired!” said Skelton today ahead of what should be a big bout of verbals in the Lions’ direction on Saturday.

“When I’m talking, I’m not thinking about breathing, so that helps. I’d rather people hear me talk than hear my heavy breathing on the mic.”

Suaalii has become the poster boy for Australian rugby since his switch from league last year. Having played union in his school days, he adapted impressively in his first campaign with the Wallabies last autumn and will be a key man at outside centre in the coming weeks.

Some in the Australian media have suggested that he is the man to “save” rugby union Down Under but while Suaalii understands his role in representing the game, he says this is not about him.

“It’s a team sport, it’s not just me,” said the 21-year-old. ” I don’t really buy into, you know, who’s going to save this, who’s going to do this.”

The Wallabies duo enjoyed getting a dig in at their boss, Joe Schmidt.

35-year-old James O’Connor was recalled to the Wallabies squad on Friday, 12 years on from being at out-half against the Lions in 2013, then got a bad cut on the face in his very first training session.

“I think that was Joe Schmidt!” said Skelton with a laugh. “No, I think he just got a rogue pad, it wasn’t too bad. It was funny… day one, split eye, what a story.”

Jokes aside, Schmidt has led the Wallabies’ recovery from the lowest of low ebbs with the 2023 World Cup debacle under Eddie Jones. They have improved greatly in the last year, but it’s impossible to ignore local pessimism about the Lions series.

This has been pitched as Australian rugby’s chance to grab the public sporting consciousness Down Under and show that the Wallabies are still among the sport’s top dogs. In such a crowded sporting landscape, with the NRL and AFL leading the way, Australians don’t have time for mediocrity.

Will Skelton clashes with Scotland's Jamie Ritchie last year. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

It will arguably be Schmidt’s greatest achievement if he beats Andy Farrell’s Lions in this series, simply because of where he and his coaching staff started with them.

The optimists in Aussie rugby are pointing to last year’s steadily-improving performances as cause for positivity ahead of Saturday’s first Test at Suncorp Stadium.

After beating Wales twice last July, Schmidt’s men overcame Georgia, then won just once in their six Rugby Championship games. A 67-27 hammering at Argentina’s hands was the low point but the Aussies were highly competitive in a few other games, as well as beating the Pumas on Argentinian soil a week before that thrashing.

Their autumn was better, a thrilling win over England at Twickenham followed by another victory over the Welsh. They were a clear second best in defeat to Scotland, but ran Ireland close in Dublin as Schmidt’s clever plan nearly worked to perfection.

Their only game since was the narrow win over Fiji two weekends ago in Newcastle, when they failed to take full advantage of a good start and found themselves needing a last-gasp try to win it.

That performance saw Australian expectations dip again, but there’s no doubt Schmidt hid his hand so soon before the first Test. He will have a good plan for the Lions.

The Fiji game was a valuable exercise in getting the likes of Suaalii and wing Max Jorgensen up and running after injuries, while there were plenty of glimpses of smart play amid the errors.

Skelton’s power and size were missed up front, as well as his fighting spirit and slick handling.

“Ready to go,” said Skelton today, saying he has overcome his calf injury. It’s a huge boost for the Wallabies, who are also hoping to have back row Rob Valetini – another big bopper of a carrier and tackler – back from the injury that kept him out of the Fiji game.

There is more doubt around Valetini, whose directness and contact work would be hugely missed. Clever, controlling scrum-half Jake Gordon, another who was absent against the Fijians, is back available.

The fact that the Wallabies have had so little time together this year, as well as Schmidt doing his experimentation last year, means their matchday 23 should have a familiar look to it.

Tom Wright will continue at fullback and though the Lions probably think they can stress him with their kicking game, the Brumbies man is capable of shredding defences if he gets time and space in transition.

The Wallabies hope to have Rob Valetini back from injury. Ashley Crowden / INPHO Ashley Crowden / INPHO / INPHO

The highly-rated 20-year-old Jorgensen is expected to start on one wing and should be a big threat to the Lions. Harry Potter started on the other side against Fiji but there has been a push for the relentless Dylan Pietsch – so impressive for Western Force against the Lions – to get into the Test side.

Suaalii will combine with Len Ikitau in midfield, a dangerous centre pairing who bring major athleticism. The towering Suaalii is among the best aerial players in rugby so the Lions will be expecting him to come calling in that area.

Gordon was first-choice scrum-half last year, with Tate McDermott backing him up, while Noah Lolesio’s injury should open the door for Ben Donaldson to start at out-half. O’Connor is coming from a long way back and while 22-year-old Tom Lynagh is talented, he only has three caps and is just back from a hand injury.

Donaldson would be the characteristic Schmidt pick and the Western Force man has improved his running game in recent seasons, as well as providing solidity at number 10.

Angus Bell and James Slipper will combine as a strong loosehead duo, Allan Alaalatoa is the main man at tighthead, and Jeremy Williams and Nick Frost are valued in the Wallabies’ second row. Williams is more of an enforcer, while Frost is a long-limbed lineout jumper with the ability to make pacy breaks. They will combine with Skelton as the locking trio.

At hooker, Schmidt must pick between the solid Matt Faessler, revived Dave Porecki, and up-and-coming Billy Pollard. One of the more experienced men will likely start at number two.

Harry Wilson is the Wallabies’ number eight and the outstanding Fraser McReight will lead their challenge of the Lions from the seven shirt. McReight gave a showstopping performance in defeat to Ireland last autumn and his ability to wreck the Lions’ possession at the breakdown, as well as carrying powerfully, makes him perhaps Schmidt’s most important player.

Valetini will make up the back row trio if he’s fit, otherwise Langi Gleeson may start again at blindside having done so against Fiji.

There is some uncertainty around the Wallabies’ bench, which could include the heavyweight tighthead Taniela Tupou, who hasn’t been in brilliant form but can move bodies like few others. The back-up out-half and outside back picks will be intriguing.

The reality is that Schmidt doesn’t have anything remotely close to the options Farrell does in his Lions squad. The Wallabies boss will need his trusted core players to come up with something close to their maximum potential to win this series.

And it feels like getting off to a victorious start in Brisbane this weekend is everything. Many of their own fans doubt that the Wallabies are good enough to pull this off, but they are happy to be underdogs.

“I love it,” said Skelton. “We love it, yeah.

“The Lions have played some great footie and we want to showcase what we can do on Saturday.”