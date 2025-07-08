Big blow for Wallabies as out-half Lolesio ruled out of Lions series

THE WALLABIES HAVE been hit with a major injury blow ahead of their three-Test series against the Lions after out-half Noah Lolesio underwent surgery.

The 25-year-old, who has been a key figure under Joe Schmidt, was carted off in a neck brace during last weekend’s win over Fiji.

Schmidt was initially positive about Lolesio’s condition, describing it as an injury caused by “whiplash” in contact, but Rugby Australia has issued an update today.

The statement confirms that Lolesio was discharged from hospital on Sunday following an initial assessment, but that he was readmitted for surgery this afternoon following further medical check-ups.

Rugby Australia says Lolesio will make a full recovery but that he will “spend a period of time away from the game” as he rehabilitates from surgery.

That means Schmidt will have to make a big decision at out-half ahead of the opener against the Lions in Brisbane on 19 July.

Western Force out-half Ben Donaldson came off the bench for Lolesio against Fiji, while Reds’ playmaker Tom Lynagh was also part of the wider squad for that game.

The Wallabies will name a new squad for the Lions series on Friday and it will be intriguing to see who Schmidt brings in at out-half.

Some in the Australian media have suggested that Schmidt should recall a veteran out-half such as 35-year-old Bernard Foley or 37-year-old Quade Cooper, both of whom have been playing club rugby in Japan in recent years. 35-year-old James O’Connor recently played a part in the Crusaders’ Super Rugby success.

Schmidt has preferred to pick players from within the Australian Super Rugby teams up until this point, so the Waratahs’ Tane Edmed could come into the mix.