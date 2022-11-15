Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 November 2022
Walsh confirmed as new Cork football coach, Ó hAilpín set for minor hurling role

The former Galway and Sligo boss will work alongside John Cleary

25 minutes ago 3,467 Views 0 Comments
Kevin Walsh (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER GALWAY MANAGER Kevin Walsh has been confirmed as the new coach of the Cork senior footballers, while All-Ireland winning captain Seán Óg Ó hAilpín is set for a coaching role with the county’s minor hurling team for next season.

The appointments of Walsh and Ó hAilpín were revealed to delegates at a Cork county board meeting tonight.

Former Galway and Sligo boss Walsh will work alongside John Cleary, who was proposed in July for ratification on a three-year term as Cork senior football boss.

His backroom team was ratified in September with former Antrim and Cork player James Loughrey involved along with 2018 Cork county senior winning boss Ray Keane, Mícheál Ó Cróinín and Barry Corkery.

sean-og-o-hailpin Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (file pic). Source: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

Ó hAilpín joins a Cork minor hurling setup headed up by new manager Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy, his former Cork senior team-mate with another member of their Rebel sides involved in the goalkeeper Martin Coleman.

