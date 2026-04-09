Talks underway for Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight at Croke Park, with Katie Taylor on the bill

TALKS ARE UNDERWAY for a blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to be held at Croke Park, with Katie Taylor also featuring on the card.

Fury reiterated on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s return from retirement against Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he wanted to face fellow British heavyweight Joshua before the end of 2026.

The former world champions have almost crossed paths on several occasions in an eagerly-anticipated ‘Battle of Britain’ and an agreement for this year had been close before Joshua took a step back from the sport after a car crash which resulted in the death of two close friends in December.

However, with Joshua back training and present in London for Derek Chisora’s defeat to Deontay Wilder on Saturday, the 36-year-old looks ready to resume his career and the stars could align for a clash with Fury.

Key figures at Croke Park are in dialogue over a potential fight between Fury and Joshua, with Katie Taylor’s team also involved in negotiations about her potential involvement.

“The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year,” Croke Park stadium chief executive Peter McKenna told BBC Sport.

“That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here. A lot of stars need to align. Katie’s manager needs to agree, Katie’s promoter needs to agree, Tyson Fury’s promoter needs to agree.

Advertisement

“I am very confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland’s greatest sporting athletes and it would be such a ‘wow’ to have her here and for her to finish her career here.”

A potential spanner in the works would be if Joshua wanted a ‘warm-up’ fight before any clash with Fury and Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn speculated this week that Wilder could be an option.

Fury, 39, issued a warning to Joshua that it should be now-or-never, especially given he will end a 16-month exodus from the ring on Saturday against bear-wrestling Russian Makhmudov.

“This fight was supposed to happen so many times over the last 10 years, but then someone has had one more fight in between and someone has got knocked out or injured,” Fury said.

“I think we should get this fight on as soon as possible in case something happens in between.

“The problem is that in heavyweight boxing anything can go wrong, there are no easy fights. And if you get knocked upside down, it’s finished, it’s done. I want it as the fight next and I’m sure AJ feels the same.

“Forget Wilder, the man is a shell of himself. Forget anyone else. Let me get through Saturday and then we will do the fight before the end of the year.

“I’ve been out of the ring longer than he has, 16 months out of the ring. Let’s do it, let’s dance.”