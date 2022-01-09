Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Darragh Egan era in Wexford begins with win, while Monaghan defeat Fermanagh

We run through some inter-county pre-season action in Leinster hurling and Ulster football.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 5:27 PM
59 minutes ago 2,137 Views 0 Comments
Wexford boss Darragh Egan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE POST-DAVY Fitzgerald era in Wexford began with a 1-27 to 1-16 defeat of Laois in the Walsh Cup. 

Former Tipperary hurler Darragh Egan took charge of his first game over the Model County. Youngster Richie Lawlor hit the net for Wexford, while goalkeeper Mark Fanning blazed a penalty over the bar in the victory. 

Goals from Cian O’Sullivan and Colin Currie propelled Dublin to a 2-27 to 1-21 win against Antrim at Parnell Park.

The Saffrons led by eight points in the early stages after Deaglan Murphy’s three-pointer but Mattie Kenny’s side did enough to claim the six-point victory.

Monaghan began their McKenna Cup campaign with a 0-16 to 0-11 defeat of Fermanagh.

Aaron Mulligan, Jack McCarron and Rory Beggan were among the scorers for Seamus McEnaney’s side, who featured a number of newcomers. 

