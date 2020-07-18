This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Last-gasp winner kills off Waratahs' hopes of ending losing streak

Brumbies have now won five on the spin against their Australian rivals.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 786 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153700
Isaak Fines dives to score the winning try.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Isaak Fines dives to score the winning try.
Isaak Fines dives to score the winning try.
Image: AAP/PA Images

BRUMBIES 24-23 WARATAHS

A TRY AND conversion at the death shattered NSW Waratahs’ hopes of snapping a losing streak against the ACT Brumbies Saturday with the Canberra side sneaking home 24-23 in a bruising Super Rugby AU clash.

Issak Fines darted through a gap for the crucial blow with three minutes left and Bayley Kuenzle stepped up to boot the winning kick after Rob Simmons’ team desperately fought a rear-guard action at ANZ Stadium having raced 20-5 ahead.

It handed the Brumbies their fifth straight win against the ‘Tahs dating back to 2018 and made it two victories from two in the domestic rugby competition.

“I’m stoked, you’ve got to take your hat off to Fines,” said Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa, whose side consolidated second spot on the table behind the Queensland Reds, who have played a game more.

“But the ‘Tahs really put us under pressure, they had us camped down in our end for a while. I’m just proud of the boys. It took the full 80 minutes but we got there in the end.”

Defeat leaves the Waratahs with one win from three and captain Simmons was gutted that they threw it away after mostly stifling the Brumbies’ set-piece.

“It’s very disappointing,” he said. “As a pack we fronted up and stopped their maul and they only got through once. That’s what footy is, winning every moment and we let one slip.”

super-rugby-r3-waratahs-brumbies Irae Simone of the Brumbies is tackled during today's win over the 'Tahs. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Brumbies came out of the blocks quickly with a try inside five minutes after Will Harrison spilled Noah Lolesio’s cross-kick in his own goal area and Tom Cusack pounced on the loose ball.

The young fly-half made amends minutes later by converting a penalty to get his team on the board and landed another to give them a narrow 6-5 lead.

And a yellow card for Brumbies’ winger Andy Muirhead proved costly with the Waratahs exploiting their one-man advantage with two stunning tries in his absence.

Tom Horton, on his starting debut, got the first after spinning out of a maul and going on a solo run before James Ramm nabbed a favourable bounce from a wonderful kick down the wing to also dot down.

But with Muirhead back, the Brumbies stepped it up a level and got their reward when irrepressible hooker Folau Fainga’a flopped over for a try in a sixth successive game — a club record.

And when Rob Valentini stormed over for another just before half-time they had reduced the deficit to 20-17.

It was a much tighter second stanza with another three-pointer from Harrison the only score as the two sides battled for supremacy until the last-gasp heroics from Fines and Kuenzle.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie