Gatland provides update on Henshaw, outlines Lions' room for improvement

WARREN GATLAND SAID he took plenty of positives from the Lions’ first win of the summer tour in South Africa after seeing his team put 50 points on the Sigma Lions, and also provided a further update on Robbie Henshaw’s current injury issue.

Henshaw, who featured in the Lions win against Japan last week, was not involved in today’s 56-14 hammering of the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg and had already been ruled out of Wednesday’s meeting with the Sharks due to a hamstring problem.

And speaking after today’s game at Ellis Park, Gatland said they won’t be rushing Henshaw back into action as they look to get him fully fit in time for the Test series against the Springboks.

“He’s got a very, very mild hamstring strain,” Gatland said.

“He definitely won’t be considered for next Wednesday, then we’ll just assess his progress.

We won’t push him if we don’t have to. It may be a couple of games, we just want to make sure he’s 100% right because there’s no doubt he’s been one of the standout players in the Six Nations and the way he’s been playing – we’d like to get him back to full fitness without putting him under any pressure and be able to give him a couple of games before we start considering the Test side.”

The Lions head coach said he was reasonably pleased with his team’s performance in Johannesburg, the tourists running in eight tries against a game, yet limited Sigma Lions team.

“The positive thing is that there’s still lots of things to work on,” Gatland said.

“We’ve been getting better and better as a squad the more time we spend together. We made 14 changes (from the Japan game).

“We put down bit of a marker but we know that as a group we won’t be 100% satisfied until we show lots of improvements, but we feel we can get there and make lots of improvements too.”

And in light of such a one-sided contest, Gatland also admitted his players will need to face much sterner opposition in the coming weeks in order to steel themselves for the challenges that lie ahead against South Africa.

“Look, there’s definitely no thinking about the Test team at the moment, we want everyone to have a run out in the first three games and then we might start mixing and matching a little bit.

“A few combinations, I don’t want us to start looking ahead of that because we know the competition in the squad and how tough it is in all positions. Back-three, midfield, loose forwards, hookers, we’ve a lot of players putting their hands up at the moment.

Warren Gatland ahead of today's game against the Sigma Lions. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Memories of 2009, I won’t forget that, when we didn’t come up against any of the Test players in those warm-up games. We probably were a little bit underdone, we’re going to have to work really hard in training to make sure we have the tempo and physicality that’s required.

“There’s no doubt that some of the games are going to be a little bit harder, hopefully, but we understand there’s a number of players out of their Super sides because they’re in with the Springbok camp.”

Gatland said he felt the Springboks looked “a little rusty” in beating Georgia on Friday, and reiterated his belief that the Lions can win the Test series.

“We haven’t come here just to make up the numbers even though there are a few journalists writing us off and saying we’re going to get hammered, so hopefully we keep improving.

“We’ve got some players who have had a lot of experience and players who have had success against South Africa in recent years, and some disappointments too.

“I think that makes it really exciting because I know how motivated this group are at the moment to first of all put on the jersey and play, and then compete for a Test spot as well, so that makes the coaches’ job so much easier and like I said, we’ve very motivated to hopefully leave South Africa with a Test series victory.”

Gatland added that he wasn’t aware of any fresh injury concerns following today’s game, and explained that he will look to change things up again for their first mid-week game of the tour next week.

“The players who haven’t started will start on Wednesday,” he added.

“We’re trying to get everyone on the same cycle, so we’re off tomorrow and will probably name the team to players tomorrow. Monday is training and then the Captain’s Run, so it’s a very short turn around.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with the players, their attitude and how they have been preparing with their own walk-throughs and time on the laptops. It’s good for everyone to have a start in the first three games, so we’ll probably still be a little bit rusty with making so many changes, but we’ll see how we go on Wednesday.”

