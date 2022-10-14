Two months after being shot twice, NFL running back helps Washington to victory

WASHINGTON RUNNING BACK Brian Robinson scored the first regular season of his career to cap a memorable debut week in the NFL as the Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday.

Robinson made his first start for Washington on Sunday, less than two months after he was shot twice during an attempted carjacking in Washington DC on 28 August.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old followed up last weekend’s first start with his maiden regular season touchdown, barreling over from close range to give Washington a decisive 12-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Robinson’s delight however meant misery for Chicago rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr, whose muffed punt catch handed Washington the field position from which they would score the go-ahead touchdown.

Robinson, who was picked 98th overall in the 2022 draft, suffered gunshot wounds to his knee and glute during his August car-jacking drama but escaped serious injury.

The running back impressed Washington coach Ron Rivera during pre-season and had been set to be named as Washington’s starting running back before the shooting.

He sat out the first four games of the campaign as he recovered before being called up for Sunday’s defeat against Tennessee.

“My biggest goal was to find my way back onto the football field, I was looking for any opportunity that came my way,” Robinson said afterwards of his comeback.

“I was ready for it. Every day I came in to get myself ready for an opportunity like this. It wasn’t easy.”

Robinson’s score was a rare highlight from a drab game which saw Washington lead 3-0 at half-time after a Joey Slye 38-yard field goal.

Chicago took the lead midway through the third quarter when quarterback Justin Field’s 40-yard pass was brilliantly gathered over the shoulder by Dante Pettis for a touchdown.

But Slye’s second field goal and then Robinson’s touchdown gave Washington a lead which set up only their second win of the season.

Chicago almost snatched victory at the death when a 39-yard rush by Fields gave the Bears a first goal at the Washington five-yard line.

But Fields was unable to turn field position into the touchdown as Washington held on for victory.

