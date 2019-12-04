Watch: Dele Alli scores superb goal at Old Trafford

The flick 🔥



The finish 😍



Dele Alli levels for Spurs, what a beautiful goal! 🙌



🔴 1-1 ⚪#MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/jPXgJSUC3k — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2019

DELE ALLI SCORED a superbly taken goal to draw Spurs level with Man United in tonight’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

The England international controlled the ball skillfully before slotting it home.

There was suspicion of handball in the build-up, but after a VAR check, the goal was confirmed.

Earlier, Marcus Rashford had put Man United ahead with a similarly well-taken goal, while he restored the Red Devils’ lead from the penalty spot after the break.

💥 RASHFORD BLASTS ONE HOME!



🔴 The United No. 1⃣0⃣ wastes no time in coming back to haunt his former manager!



🤦‍♂ Gazzaniga won't be pleased with his part in the goal... pic.twitter.com/zL7FWS1LpA — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 4, 2019

