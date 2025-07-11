Advertisement
More Stories
Feeling the heat: St Pat's and Sligo Rovers players on a water break in July 2022. Evan Treacy/INPHO
Freehydration

Water breaks likely during weekend's League of Ireland games

Temperatures are forecasted to soar on Friday and Saturday.
11.29am, 11 Jul 2025

TEAMS WILL HAVE the option of taking water breaks during both halves of tonight and tomorrow’s League of Ireland games. 

The water breaks will likely take place around the 22nd and 67th minutes as temperatures are predicted to hit up to 28 degrees over the next couple of days.

 

Evening temperatures, between 7-9pm, are still expected to be around the 25 degree mark.  

The League has recommended the use of water breaks where grounds are under a yellow status weather warning – and the temperature at the grounds reflects this. 

The timing of the breaks are at the discretion of the referee.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie