Water breaks likely during weekend's League of Ireland games

TEAMS WILL HAVE the option of taking water breaks during both halves of tonight and tomorrow’s League of Ireland games.

The water breaks will likely take place around the 22nd and 67th minutes as temperatures are predicted to hit up to 28 degrees over the next couple of days.

Evening temperatures, between 7-9pm, are still expected to be around the 25 degree mark.

The League has recommended the use of water breaks where grounds are under a yellow status weather warning – and the temperature at the grounds reflects this.

The timing of the breaks are at the discretion of the referee.