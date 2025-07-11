Waterford overcome Cork to move up to seventh

Waterford 2

Cork City 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

FIRST-HALF goals from Sam Glenfield and Tommy Lonergan steered Waterford FC to bragging rights over Cork City in their SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Munster derby clash at a sun-drenched RSC.

Goalkeeper Stephen McMullan returned to the starting team with a man-of-the-match display, producing a couple of outstanding saves to keep the bottom side in the division at bay.

The Waterford stopper denied Kitt Nelson and Cathal O’Sullivan as Glenfield’s stunner and Lonergan’s super header moved the Blues up to seventh spot in the division.

After Ryan Burke went close when heading Conan Noonan’s right-wing corner inches wide, the Blues were celebrating striking the front eight minutes later.

Advertisement

Defender Fiacre Kelleher tried to play a short clearance to Evan McLaughlin, who looked to have been fouled when dispossessed by Sam Glenfield, and he arrowed an unstoppable right-footed shot from 20 yards past David Odumosu.

Malik Dijksteel ghosted past three tackles out on the left with considerable ease moments later, only to see his effort trickle inches wide of McMullan’s far post.

Tommy Lonergan then should have had a penalty when replays showed he was onside when hacked down by Odumosu.

The striker was celebrating doubling the Blues’ lead three minutes later. Padraig Amond laid the ball back to Grant Horton, who put in a superb ball. Lonergan produced an instinctive header that saw it loop over the head of the Cork netminder.

McMullan maintained his side’s two-goal cushion with a brilliant double save just before the break. He first got down low to save a 25-yarder from Nelson before getting the faintest of touches to turn an Evan McLaughlin effort onto the crossbar.

McMullan had to be at his best again on the hour mark for the Blues when Nelson turned provider for O’Sullivan, but the teenager’s left-footed strike was tipped over the crossbar.

Charlie Lutz was also denied by the Blues’ netminder after cutting in from the left.

But from that point on, the expected late Cork rally never materialised, as the hosts saw the game out with ease.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Horton, Boyle, Leahy, Burke; White (Dempsey 58), McDonald (McMenamy 83), Glenfield (Olayinka 45); Lonergan, Amond, Noonan (McCormack 83).

Cork City: Odumosu; Crowley, Feely (Murray 76), Kelleher, Kieran; Bolger (Anderson 28), O’Sullivan, Dijksteel, McLaughlin; Nelson, Maguire (Lutz 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 3,043