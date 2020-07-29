O'Connor returns on permanent deal to become Sheridan's first signing as Waterford boss

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of striker Michael O’Connor for the remainder of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

The 21-year-old becomes former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan’s first recruitment as Waterford boss, re-joining on a permanent contract from Linfield after having originally spent the latter half of 2019 on loan in the Déise from the Irish League outfit.

O’Connor picked up an injury during the Blues’ 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers II earlier this month but is expected to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Waterford’s official website, former Republic of Ireland U19 O’Connor said:

A couple of months ago I thought we wouldn’t return and I was disappointed to be departing as I felt things were beginning to click, both for me and the team. But with the return to league action here, I was only too delighted to get the call and didn’t hesitate in signing up for the rest of the season.

“I took a knock against Rovers but I’ve recovered well and have been hitting the gym, focused on getting back. Hopefully, by the end of the week, I’ll be back to full training.”

Manager Sheridan, who was appointed manager earlier this month, added: “Michael is a great lad, full of enthusiasm and just enjoys his football. Same in training, always upbeat. I was concerned for him after his injury but he’s bounced back and he seems keen to get back.”