This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Connor returns on permanent deal to become Sheridan's first signing as Waterford boss

The former Ireland U19 international striker spent the latter half of 2019 on loan with the Blues.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 1:29 PM
41 minutes ago 752 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5162882
Michael O'Connor celebrates.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Michael O'Connor celebrates.
Michael O'Connor celebrates.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed the signing of striker Michael O’Connor for the remainder of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign.

The 21-year-old becomes former Republic of Ireland international John Sheridan’s first recruitment as Waterford boss, re-joining on a permanent contract from Linfield after having originally spent the latter half of 2019 on loan in the Déise from the Irish League outfit.

O’Connor picked up an injury during the Blues’ 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers II earlier this month but is expected to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Waterford’s official website, former Republic of Ireland U19 O’Connor said:

A couple of months ago I thought we wouldn’t return and I was disappointed to be departing as I felt things were beginning to click, both for me and the team. But with the return to league action here, I was only too delighted to get the call and didn’t hesitate in signing up for the rest of the season.

“I took a knock against Rovers but I’ve recovered well and have been hitting the gym, focused on getting back. Hopefully, by the end of the week, I’ll be back to full training.”

Manager Sheridan, who was appointed manager earlier this month, added: “Michael is a great lad, full of enthusiasm and just enjoys his football. Same in training, always upbeat. I was concerned for him after his injury but he’s bounced back and he seems keen to get back.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie