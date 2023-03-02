Advertisement
# LOI
Waterford FC claim 'opposition analyst' removed after allegedly filming session
The League of Ireland side say they will report the incident to the FAI.
33 minutes ago

WATERFORD FC HAVE said that they intend to report an incident to the FAI after claiming that they removed an ‘opposition analyst’ who was allegedly filming their training session.

Waterford did not provide any detail about the identity of the alleged culprit.

The First Division side, who are targeting promotion, posted a statement about the matter ahead of their clash with Galway United tomorrow but it has not been suggested by Waterford that the incident has anything to do with Galway.

The full statement reads:

“We are disappointed to have discovered the ‘opposition analyst’ of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night’s game.

“Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI.”

