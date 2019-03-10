Bennett's late goal buries Galway to complete Waterford's fightback from ten-point deficit

Waterford 1-18

Galway 2-13

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

A LATE, LATE Shane Bennett goal settled a game of two halves in stormy conditions as Waterford fought back from ten points to pip Galway at the post.

The Déise trailed 2-11 to 0-7 at the break but eight unanswered points brought them back into contention. The Tribesmen only registered two second-half singles into a stiff breeze through Joe Canning and Niall Burke as they clung onto a slender lead entering injury time.

In the 74th minute, Peter Hogan sent the hard working Shane Bennett away and he poked the sliotar over the line much to the delight of the home fans among the 3,371 in attendance. Older brother Stephen knocked five second-half frees and ten points in total.

There was sun, rain, hail, sleet and snow during a first-half of many seasons. Wind assisted Galway scored 1-6 without reply in the second quarter as they reached the dressing rooms 2-11 to 0-7 in front.

Four Stephen Bennett points (two frees and two from play) gave Waterford a 5-3 lead into the elements after seven minutes of high tempo fare. Joe Canning narrowed the margin with his third point of the day.

In the tenth minute, Jason Flynn snuck in behind Shane McNulty and fired past Stephen O’Keeffe from close range (1-4 to 0-5). Davy Glennon shot across goal a minute later. Niall Burke put the Tribesmen a goal up with his second white flag.

Austin Gleeson kicks past Ronan Burke. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The busy Jamie Barron and Bennett narrowed the deficit to one. The away side struck five points in a row, including two each from Canning and Conor Whelan, before their second green flag.

As the hail lashed down and the thunder rolled overhead, Canning weaved around four Déise defenders and passed the ball to Brian Concannon who whacked it into the top corner. A goal of the year contender. A Canning free, his sixth point of the half, left ten between them.

Waterford shot eight points without reply during a dominant third quarter. Stephen Bennett and Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron all got two apiece with Michael Kearney and Shane Bennett also on target.

It took Galway 21 minutes to register their first second half score via a Canning free. Stephen Bennett reduced the gap to three before Niall Burke responded for the visitors on the hour mark (2-13 to 0-16). It was Galway’s last score. Two Stephen Bennett frees pared it down to one before Shane forced home that last gasp goal.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (8fs), Shane Bennett 1-1, Jamie Barron 0-3, Michael Kearney, Pauric Mahony 0-2 each.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-7 (6fs), Jason Flynn 1-1 (1f), Brian Concannon 1-0, Niall Burke 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-2.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

3. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

9. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

11. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

17. Jordan Henley (Tallow) for Darragh Lyons (46)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Walsh (51)

19. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Dunford (52)

20. Colm Roche (Shamrocks) for Connors (65)

25. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) for Callum Lyons (66)

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

5. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

7. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

14. Jason Flynn (Thomas Larkins)

12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

25. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh/Fohenagh) for Flynn (53)

17. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Cathal Mannion (55)

19. Paul Killeen for Grealish (62)

21. Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge) for Linnane (69)

18. John Hanbury for Ronan Burke (74)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

