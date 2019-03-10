This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bennett's late goal buries Galway to complete Waterford's fightback from ten-point deficit

The Déise trailed 2-11 to 0-7 at the break.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 4:49 PM
1 hour ago 3,928 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4533591
Shane Bennett scores a late goal for Waterford.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Shane Bennett scores a late goal for Waterford.
Shane Bennett scores a late goal for Waterford.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Waterford 1-18

Galway 2-13

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

A LATE, LATE Shane Bennett goal settled a game of two halves in stormy conditions as Waterford fought back from ten points to pip Galway at the post.

The Déise trailed 2-11 to 0-7 at the break but eight unanswered points brought them back into contention. The Tribesmen only registered two second-half singles into a stiff breeze through Joe Canning and Niall Burke as they clung onto a slender lead entering injury time.

In the 74th minute, Peter Hogan sent the hard working Shane Bennett away and he poked the sliotar over the line much to the delight of the home fans among the 3,371 in attendance. Older brother Stephen knocked five second-half frees and ten points in total.

There was sun, rain, hail, sleet and snow during a first-half of many seasons. Wind assisted Galway scored 1-6 without reply in the second quarter as they reached the dressing rooms 2-11 to 0-7 in front.

Four Stephen Bennett points (two frees and two from play) gave Waterford a 5-3 lead into the elements after seven minutes of high tempo fare. Joe Canning narrowed the margin with his third point of the day.

In the tenth minute, Jason Flynn snuck in behind Shane McNulty and fired past Stephen O’Keeffe from close range (1-4 to 0-5). Davy Glennon shot across goal a minute later. Niall Burke put the Tribesmen a goal up with his second white flag.

Austin Gleeson kicks past Ronan Burke Austin Gleeson kicks past Ronan Burke. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The busy Jamie Barron and Bennett narrowed the deficit to one. The away side struck five points in a row, including two each from Canning and Conor Whelan, before their second green flag.

As the hail lashed down and the thunder rolled overhead, Canning weaved around four Déise defenders and passed the ball to Brian Concannon who whacked it into the top corner. A goal of the year contender. A Canning free, his sixth point of the half, left ten between them.

Waterford shot eight points without reply during a dominant third quarter. Stephen Bennett and Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron all got two apiece with Michael Kearney and Shane Bennett also on target.

It took Galway 21 minutes to register their first second half score via a Canning free. Stephen Bennett reduced the gap to three before Niall Burke responded for the visitors on the hour mark (2-13 to 0-16). It was Galway’s last score. Two Stephen Bennett frees pared it down to one before Shane forced home that last gasp goal.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (8fs), Shane Bennett 1-1, Jamie Barron 0-3, Michael Kearney, Pauric Mahony 0-2 each.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-7 (6fs), Jason Flynn 1-1 (1f), Brian Concannon 1-0, Niall Burke 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-2.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)
3. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
9. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
11. Michael Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

17. Jordan Henley (Tallow) for Darragh Lyons (46)
7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Walsh (51)
19. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Dunford (52)
20. Colm Roche (Shamrocks) for Connors (65)
25. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) for Callum Lyons (66)

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)
3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)
2. Jack Grealish (Gort)

5. Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)
6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
7. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
10. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh)
14. Jason Flynn (Thomas Larkins)
12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs

25. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh/Fohenagh) for Flynn (53)
17. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for Cathal Mannion (55)
19. Paul Killeen for Grealish (62)
21. Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge) for Linnane (69)
18. John Hanbury for Ronan Burke (74)

Referee: David Hughes (Carlow)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland in their dominant four-try win over France?
    Out of 10: How did you rate Ireland in their dominant four-try win over France?
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'
    'What actually changed my mindset was reading a bit of McCaw’s book'
    FOOTBALL
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    Solari vows to fight on at Real Madrid as he arrives eighty minutes late for press conference
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Seamus Coleman withdraws from Everton starting XI before kick-off due to illness
    Ireland captain Best 'fairly certain' he will retire after this year's World Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie