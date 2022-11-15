Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford's Hurley in line for DP Tour card entering final day, Cork's Murphy four shots back

A 70 today for Gary Hurley, while John Murphy shot 69.

52 minutes ago 575 Views 0 Comments
Gary Hurley (file photo).
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

WATERFORD NATIVE GARY Hurley is still in line for a DP World Tour card next season as he stands in 16th position heading into the last day of final stage of Q-School 2022.

The top 25 and ties at the Lakes Course in Tarragona in Spain will secure their cards for next year with Hurley on 17-under after his one-under par 70 today.

The cut-off mark is currently 15-under to include top 25 and ties with Cork’s John Murphy four shots further back on 11-under in a tie for 42nd.

Hurley began the day in sixth after a brilliant 65 yesterday The 29-year-old from Aglish dropped two shots in his first four holes but recovered with a strong run around the turn that yielded birdies on the 7th, 8th, 10th and 12th. Five pars on the bounce followed  before the West Waterford player dropped a shot on the last.

He remains in a strong position but Kinsale’s Murphy has work to do to join him in securing the card for the 2023 season after a disappointing close to his round today.

An impressive round saw him four-under after 14 holes with birdies arriving on the 2nd, 5th, 8th and 13th before setbacks arrived in the form of a double-bogey on the 15th and another bogey on the 17th.

Murphy rallied with his fifth birdie of the day on the last, a round of 69 meaning the 24-year-old is 11-under overall.

