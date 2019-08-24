Waterford's patience rewarded as they see off non-league Glengad United

Glengad United 0

Waterford FC 2

Alan Foley reports from Maginn Park, Buncrana

PREMIER DIVISION WATERFORD FC certainly had to show that patience was a virtue to overcome the challenge of the Inishowen League side Glengad United in the FAI Cup second round this evening.

The Donegal team held out for 70 minutes, through hook or by crook, only for their challenge to wain in the closing stages when the goals finally arrived, with Michael O’Connor and Cory Galvin on target.

O’Connor’s effort on goal was scuffed past goalkeeper Kevin McLaughlin following a headed clearance from Seamus Doherty. The ball went through a crowd before finally breaking the duck.

Then, 10 minutes later, Georgie Poynton robbed Stephen McLaughlin of the ball before feeding Galvin to shoot home the clincher.

In-between, Glengad’s Terance Doherty did almost fashion an equaliser, only for Matthew Connor in the visitors’ goal to save.

Late on, John Gerard McLaughlin’s header was hooked off the goal-line and Connor denied sub Connor Barrow.

The result though was a fair one with Waterford forcing the case at the most northerly club ground in Ireland. McLaughlin, the Glengad goalkeeper, made a series of good stops to keep his team in it.

Aside from that, Galvin almost opened the scoring in the first half only to see his shot deflect off Seamus McLaughlin before striking the post and ending up back in the grasp of the fortunate Glengad netminder.

McLaughlin in goal also saved well from Sam Bone but it was a case of all being well that ended well for Waterford, who take their place in the hat for the third round.

GLENGAD UNITED: Kevin McLaughlin, James McKinney, Finn McClure, John Gerard McLaughlin, Matthew Byrne, Dillon Ruddy (Connor Barrow 80), Stephen McLaughlin (Cathal McDaid 90), Seamus Doherty (Michael Byrne 78), Terance Doherty, Patrick McDermott, Christopher McLaughlin.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely (John Kavanagh 55), Kevin Lynch, Shane Duggan, Kenny Browne, Maxim Kouogon, Michael O’Connor, Cory Galvin, Walter Figueira (William Fitzgerald 76), Sam Bone (Tom Holland 70), Georgie Poynton.

Referee: Damian McGrath.

