Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
After 16 seasons, Waterford All-Star winner Moran retires from inter-county game

Kevin Moran has been part of the Waterford ranks for the last 16 seasons.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Nov 2021, 6:41 PM
Kevin Moran.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

LONG-SERVING WATERFORD hurler Kevin Moran has announced his retirement from the inter-county senior game.

Moran made his senior championship debut for Waterford in 2006 at the age of 19 and featured in this summer’s Munster action against Clare.

He won two All-Star awards in 2012 and 2017, while lining out for the county in the All-Ireland senior finals of 2008, 2017 and 2020.

In August he was involved for a remarkable 12th time in an All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final with a Waterford squad, playing some part in nine of them.

“After 16 years I have decided the time is right for me to step away from inter county hurling and to concentrate on putting more time into my club DLS,” Moran said in a statement released this evening.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved with all the Waterford senior hurling teams during my time on county panels. 

“In particular I would like to thank the Waterford fans, my club DLS, family, friends and my wife Aoife for being so supportive through all the good and bad days.

“I would really like to wish all the very best to Liam Cahill and all the Waterford backroom and panel for next year.

“Up the Deise.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

