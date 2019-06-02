45 mins ago

The Munster senior hurling championship returns this weekend with a must-win clash between the Deise and Treaty at Walsh Park. Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Darragh Fives (Tourin)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

10. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

12. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore)

13. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)