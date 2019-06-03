This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Their form has been atrocious': Óg Cusack critical as Waterford suffer 20-point Limerick hammering

Donal Óg Cusack said a major review was required in the wake of Sunday’s heavy defeat at Walsh Park.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 3 Jun 2019, 10:21 AM
47 minutes ago 1,650 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4666066

Michael Walsh dejected after the game Waterford's Michael Walsh dejected after the game. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DONAL ÓG CUSACK believes a major review is needed for Waterford following their 2-25 to 0-10 hammering at the hands of Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

The defending All-Ireland champions provided an emphatic response to their defeat against Cork a fortnight ago, notching an impressive 20-point victory at Walsh Park with the Déise reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of Pauric Mahony.

“Their form has been atrocious,” Óg Cusack said speaking in the wake of Waterford’s heavy defeat. “Since the 2017 All-Ireland final they have been on a losing streak.

“It’s going to be extremely hard to pick it up. I think there’s a major review needed in the Waterford set-up and as a total — not just on the field.

“They’ve some fantastic players. A good friend of mine has been involved with UCC for the last number of years and he has been continuously telling me that the best young players there are from Waterford.

“I think someone needs to go,” he added.

“I know from a player’s point of view when you believe so much in a management and if you think that the new management that’s come in aren’t going to advance you.

“It’s like if you did a degree and you wanted to push on and do a Master’s or a PhD that you’re possibly being brought back to secondary school.

“That can happen and that perception can exist. When that happens there’s big trouble in the camp.”

Sunday’s loss was Pauric Fanning’s third consecutive championship defeat in this year, as the 2017 All-Ireland finalists face the prospect of an early Munster exit for the second season in a row.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie