'Their form has been atrocious': Óg Cusack critical as Waterford suffer 20-point Limerick hammering

Waterford's Michael Walsh dejected after the game. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DONAL ÓG CUSACK believes a major review is needed for Waterford following their 2-25 to 0-10 hammering at the hands of Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

The defending All-Ireland champions provided an emphatic response to their defeat against Cork a fortnight ago, notching an impressive 20-point victory at Walsh Park with the Déise reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of Pauric Mahony.

“Their form has been atrocious,” Óg Cusack said speaking in the wake of Waterford’s heavy defeat. “Since the 2017 All-Ireland final they have been on a losing streak.

“It’s going to be extremely hard to pick it up. I think there’s a major review needed in the Waterford set-up and as a total — not just on the field.

“They’ve some fantastic players. A good friend of mine has been involved with UCC for the last number of years and he has been continuously telling me that the best young players there are from Waterford.

“I think someone needs to go,” he added.

“I know from a player’s point of view when you believe so much in a management and if you think that the new management that’s come in aren’t going to advance you.

“It’s like if you did a degree and you wanted to push on and do a Master’s or a PhD that you’re possibly being brought back to secondary school.

“That can happen and that perception can exist. When that happens there’s big trouble in the camp.”

Sunday’s loss was Pauric Fanning’s third consecutive championship defeat in this year, as the 2017 All-Ireland finalists face the prospect of an early Munster exit for the second season in a row.

