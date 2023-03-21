Senior forwards to start for Waterford and Limerick in Munster U20 hurling opener

WATERFORD AND LIMERICK have named their starting teams for tomorrow night’s opening game in the Munster U20 hurling championship.

The round-robin system in Munster begins with the Deise at home against a Limerick side that can call on players who featured in last year’s campaign that culminated in an All-Ireland U20 final appearance.

Senior stars Adam English and Shane O’Brien are named at midfield and corner-forward respectively for Limerick. Defenders Evan O’Leary, Cian Scully and Ethan Hurley all started for the U20 side last year. Centre-forward Patrick O’Donovan and wing-forward John Kirby also both started in last season’s decider against Kilkenny.

Waterford lost out at the Munster semi-final stage to Limerick last year with Cian Troy, Josh Fitzgerald, Joe Booth, Mark Fitzgearld, Willie Beresford and Patrick Fitzgerald, who has featured for Davy Fitzgerald’s senior side this season, all starting in that game.

Throw-in at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan tomorrow night is 7pm.

Waterford

1. Cian Troy (Ballygunner)

2. Jamie Power (Modeligo), 3. Cormac Cantwell (Ballygunner), 4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

5. Joe Booth (Colligan – joint captain), 6. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 7. Michael J Mullaney (Stradbally)

8. Josh Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 9. Willie Beresford (Abbeyside)

10. Liam Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), 11. Conor Keane (De La Salle – joint captain), 12. Tom O’Connell (Brickey Rangers)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), 14. Charlie Treen (Abbeyside), 15. Jack Twomey (De La Salle)

Subs

16. Scott Ryan (Mount Sion)

17. Oisin Walsh (Fourmilewater)

18. Rory Dobbyn (Ballyduff Lower)

19. Kevin Cullinane (Passage)

20. Evan Foley (St Molleran’s)

21. Luke Horgan (Ballygunner)

22. Rian Walsh (Abbeyside)

23. Francis Roche (Clonea)

24. Kealan Furlong (Ballygunner)

Limerick

1. Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown)

2. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), 3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

5. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 6. Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca), 7. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West – captain)

8. Barry Duff (Mungret-St Paul’s), 9. Adam English (Doon)

10. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret-St Paul’s), 11. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), 12. John Kirby (Patrickswell)

13. Con Hayes (Newcastle West), 14. Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), 15. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Subs

16. Killian Quaid (Murroe/Boher)

17. Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

18. Séan Whelan (Cappamore)

19. Liam Dennehy (Glenroe)

20. Oisín O’Farrell (Askeaton)

21. Liam Lynch (Mungret/St Pauls)

22. Seán O’Neill (Blackrock)

23. Jack Molloy (Knockaderry)

24. William Dore (Dromin/Athlacca)

