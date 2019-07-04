This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Waterford's dual players granted extra day of rest between Munster semi-finals

The Deise were due to play two Munster U20 semi-finals in the space of 24 hours.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 1:02 PM
46 minutes ago 1,008 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4710030
Sean Whelan-Barrett was part of the Waterford senior football panel this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sean Whelan-Barrett was part of the Waterford senior football panel this season.
Sean Whelan-Barrett was part of the Waterford senior football panel this season.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE SUCCEEDED in their bid to have the Munster U20 football semi-final pushed back by a day to facilitate the busy schedule of their dual players.

Their last four clash against Cork was initially fixed for Thursday 11 July, just two days after the Deise were due to take on Tipperary in the Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

With eight players shared between both squads, Waterford put in a request with the Munster Council to move the football clash back by 24 hours. 

Munster GAA have confirmed the football semi-final will now take place on Friday, 12 July at 7pm in Clonakilty. 

Waterford’s U20 footballers defeated Clare by 1-10 to 1-9 in Dungarvan on Tuesday night to secure their first win at the grade (previously U21) since 2006. 

The U20 hurlers face the Premier on Tuesday, 9 July at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The dual players in question are half-backs Mark Twomey, Tom Barron and Sam Fitzgerald, midfield pair Dan Booth and Brian Lynch, plus attackers Sean Whelan-Barrett, Billy Power and Darragh O’Keeffe.

