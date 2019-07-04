Waterford's dual players granted extra day of rest between Munster semi-finals

Sean Whelan-Barrett was part of the Waterford senior football panel this season.

WATERFORD HAVE SUCCEEDED in their bid to have the Munster U20 football semi-final pushed back by a day to facilitate the busy schedule of their dual players.

Their last four clash against Cork was initially fixed for Thursday 11 July, just two days after the Deise were due to take on Tipperary in the Munster U20 hurling semi-final.

With eight players shared between both squads, Waterford put in a request with the Munster Council to move the football clash back by 24 hours.

Munster GAA have confirmed the football semi-final will now take place on Friday, 12 July at 7pm in Clonakilty.

Waterford’s U20 footballers defeated Clare by 1-10 to 1-9 in Dungarvan on Tuesday night to secure their first win at the grade (previously U21) since 2006.

The U20 hurlers face the Premier on Tuesday, 9 July at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The dual players in question are half-backs Mark Twomey, Tom Barron and Sam Fitzgerald, midfield pair Dan Booth and Brian Lynch, plus attackers Sean Whelan-Barrett, Billy Power and Darragh O’Keeffe.

