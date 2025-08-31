Ballygunner survive to book county final against Mount Sion after two late Hutchinson goals

Waterford SHC Semi-Final Results

Ballygunner 2-16 De La Salle 1-13

Mount Sion 1-15 Roanmore 0-17

TWO LATE GOALS from Dessie Hutchinson saw fourteen man Ballygunner survive a mighty scare from De La Salle in today’s Waterford SHC semi final at a wet and windy Walsh Park.

They will face Mount Sion in the decider next Sunday at the same venue. 65 games unbeaten for the team chasing 12-in-a-row.

Jason Ryan’s side lost Patrick Fitzgerald to two yellow cards in first half injury time but still turned a five point deficit into a six point win. Pauric Mahony’s introduction changed the course of the game. The former Waterford attacker knocked over five points and assisted both Hutchinson goals.

Wind assisted Salle led 1-5 to 0-7 at the break after Brian Cuningham billowed the net on 21 minutes. Patrick Fitzgerald got his marching orders four minutes into injury time for his second bookable offence.

The fifteen men enjoyed a five point advantage by the end of the third quarter. Reuben Halloran nailed two huge frees into the elements while Thomas Douglas and Cormac McCann added white flags from play. Workhorse midfielder Paddy Leavey landed two long distance points for Ballygunner. Salle defended aggressively as the outstanding Daniel Lalor denied Dessie Hutchinson a goal chance with a hefty shoulder.

Pauric Mahony was sprung on 36 minutes and three frees steadied the defending champions. Mikey Mahony narrowed the gap to one before Jack Twomey judged the wind to perfection at the other end. Halloran missed two crucial frees for Salle but they still led by one with two minutes left.

Lalor then saw his pass out of defence intercepted by Pauric Mahony and he sent Hutchinson through one on one. The Ballygunner subs erupted when the sliotar hit the net. The tide had turned and Mahony added a point. He set up Hutchinson in the last minute of normal time and the Waterford captain rattled the roof of the net. Relief for Jason Ryan’s men.

There was also high drama in the curtain raiser as a 64th minute point from Adam Regan gave Mount Sion a 1-15 to 0-17 victory over city rivals Roanmore.

In a bad-tempered affair, both teams finished with fourteen men as Luke O’Brien and Frank McGrath received straight red cards.

Roanmore led by a point entering injury time before Austin Gleeson moved from defence to attack for Sion. On 62 minutes, the 2016 Hurler of the Year grabbed the ball out of the air and, running towards the open stand sideline, he struck over a stunning equaliser off his right side. As the clock ticked into the fourth added minute, Gleeson fetched a PJ Fanning free and offloaded to Adam Regan who fired a last gasp winner.