High-flying Waterford edge St Pat's

Waterford FC 1

St. Patrick’s Athletic 0

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

A MAJESTIC second-half defensive performance from Waterford FC saw Keith Long’s side continue their fantastic season as Ben McCormack’s deflected header settled their Premier Division meeting with St Patrick’s Athletic at a hopping RSC.

After looking second-best for much of the first half, the home side had their backs to the wall in the dying minutes as they tried to hold onto McCormack’s breakthrough effort, but their defence held firm.

The visitors started well with Ruairi Keating setting up Brandon Kavanagh for the first chance on two minutes only for Sam Sargeant to save his low shot before Mason Melia headed a Jake Mulraney cross over the bar.

Advertisement

The top of the woodwork then denied Stephen Kenny’s side the lead goal as they continued to press for the opener when midfielder Chris Forrester cracked in a shot from 25 yards.

St Pat’s went close to the breakthrough goal once again when Forrester picked up possession on the edge of the penalty area, but with Sargeant rooted to his spot, the ball flashed inches wide of the left-hand upright.

Joseph Anang was called into action to make a smart save to deny the home side shortly before the break when he kept out a half-volley from Padraig Amond before Darragh Leahy had to be alert at the other end to clear an effort from Jake Mulraney off the line.

The second half was seven minutes old when Waterford broke the deadlock. Darragh Leahy found space for himself on the left before putting a super cross to the near post. Ben McCormack met the delivery and hit the post before the ball rebounded off the keeper and over the line.

McCormack was in the thick of the action once again just after the hour mark when he reacted to an Amond pass down the left. However, Anang kept out his stinging effort at the near post

Despite pressing aggressively for that equalising goal late on, the Saints were kept at bay by a Waterford side that deserved their win.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Radkowski, Leahy; McDonald, McCormack (McCourt 69), McMenamy; Pattisson (Arubi 90), Amond, Parsons (Evans 90).

St. Patricks’ Athletic: Anang; Breslin (Kazeem 79), Redmond, Grivosti, Sjoberg; Lennon (Palmer 79), B Kavanagh (C Kavanagh 79), Mulraney (Leavy 51), Melia; Keating (Nolan 65), Forrester.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Dublin).

Attendance: 2786